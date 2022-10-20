Game 4 Preview + Open Thread: Capitals @ Senators

Is everybody still riding the high from Tuesday night? It feels like the whole city is.

Hopefully the team is too, and is able to roll that into another win for this home stand. Still have to get a few more in the W column if they want to truly avoid the “bad start” label this season.

There are no changes to the lines from Tuesday’s win. Anton Forsberg was missing from the morning skate so Hellburg was in the starter’s net, but DJ confirmed Forsberg was given the morning off and is the starter for tonight.

Morning skate lines for Sens vs Caps.



Tkachuk Stützle Batherson

DeBrincat Norris Giroux

Motte Pinto Joseph

Kelly Kastelic Watson

Brassard Gambrell xxxx



Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

XXXX Zaitsev — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile at the other end of the ice, Washington is without both Connor Brown (injury) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (suspension).

Game Notes

The scoring floodgates opened up last game, but we still saw some rough play in the defensive end. Defensive structure falling apart has been my biggest concern so far in this young season, and needs to improve if they really want to contend

A notable exception to the scoring floodgates is Alex DeBrincat. He’s not scoring (yet), but it’s not from lack of trying. He’s leading the team in every individual shooting metric at 5v5 (shots, corsi, expected goals, etc) but still has a donut in the G column. Only a matter of time before some of them start going in

The power play feels like they’re dialing it in gradually. Game 1 had good puck movement, but couldn’t finish the cycle. Game 2 felt more like a scramble to get the shot off fast. Game 3 was a bit more balanced, but they couldn’t get the puck actually on the net. Work in progress...

Shame that Connor Brown won’t be able to get an on-ice welcome back tonight

Count me in the group that likes the Norris-Stützle swap. The second line does still needs to gel a bit more, but nice to see the top line shift from generating chances to burying them last game

Player Stats Game 4 Ottawa Senators Washington Capitals Game 4 Ottawa Senators Washington Capitals Category Player # Player # Goals Brady Tkachuk/Claude Giroux/Shane Pinto 2 Conor Sheary 3 Assists Drake Batherson 3 Evgeny Kuznetsov 4 Points Brady Tkachuk/Drake Batherson 4 Alex Ovechkin 8 Shots Alex DeBrincat 15 Alex Ovechkin 17 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 25:40 John Carlson 24:05

Team Stats Game 4 Ottawa Senators Washington Capitals Game 4 Ottawa Senators Washington Capitals Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 3.33 T-16th 3.25 18th Goals Against/GP 4 T-24th 3.25 18th Shots/GP 31.7 T-18th 30 20th Shots Against/GP 34.0 T-20th 30.3 13th Powerplay % 12.5 22nd 21.4 T-14th Penalty Kill % 77.8 19th 70.0 25th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 50.01 16th 49.66 18th xGF % (5v5 SVA) 53.21 10th 47.13 20th

Catch the game at 7pm EST on TSN5, RDS Info or NBC Sports Washington for TV coverage, and TSN1200 for the radio call.