Ottawa Senators Training Camp Check-In: October 2nd

With the calendar turned to October yesterday, training camp is almost a thing of the past! The regular season begins in just 11 days. Here are the most recent things of note in the Ottawa Senators training camp:

Despite being down 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens with less than 10 minutes left in the game, the Senators scored three unanswered goals to win 5-4 in overtime.

Alex DeBrincat was the hero last night as he scored twice, including the game-winner on the powerplay. I think we’re going to be seeing a lot of this this season: