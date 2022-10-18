Game 3 Preview + Open Thread: Bruins @ Senators

Ahead of their season opener, the city of Ottawa is buzzing with excitement. Earlier this morning, Anthony LeBlanc was on the radio talking up not only the sell out crowd for this evening’s affair with the Boston Bruins but also humbly bragging that season ticket sales are up 70% relative to 2019 (pre-pandemic) numbers.

What’s most important tonight, however, is what happens on the ice. The arena will be packed, the fans will be buzzing, but the Senators will need a strong start against the 3-0-0 Bruins in order to avoid dropping three straight to kick off this highly anticipated season.

From morning skate, it looks like DJ Smith will be going back to the group that fell to Buffalo 4-1 to kick off the season, with Nick Holden back on the third pair alongside Erik Brännström.

morning skate lines:



Tkachuk Stützle Batherson

DeBrincat Norris Giroux

Motte Pinto Joseph

Kelly Kastelic Watson

Brassard Gambrell xxxx



Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

