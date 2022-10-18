Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - October 18th

Prospect Team of the Week

Forwards

Philippe Daoust

Following up on his Memorial Cup run last season, Daoust started his first proper professional season with two shots, two assists, and his first AHL goal for Belleville:

Congratulations to Philippe Daoust on scoring his first AHL career goal! #ForTheB pic.twitter.com/3VJrkDMsFR — Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) October 16, 2022

Oskar Pettersson

Back in junior after a brief stint in Sweden’s highest tier, Pettersson continued to endear himself to Sens fans with a three-assist week for Rögle BK:

Oskar Pettersson had 3A in a 5-4 loss on Sunday



It was an eventful weekend for #32 after he was ejected for fighting on Saturday, earning 25 PIMs in the process. Pettersson has 16 points (8G, 8A) in 12GP so far this season.#GoSensGo #PistolPete @SensCentral pic.twitter.com/iDAG3iqaru — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 17, 2022

Cole Reinhardt

Now a fixture in Belleville’s forward corps and usually one of coach Mann’s go-to shutdown options, Reinhardt displayed some offensive flair with a four points to start the AHL season:

Defence

Tomas Hamara

Arguably the gem of Ottawa’s 2022 draft class, Hamara maintained his strong start to his North American career with three more assists and five shots for Kitchener this week:

Tomas Hamara had 3 assists in 2GP this weekend, helping Kitchener to their first win of the season on Sunday



Hamara has 5 points (1G, 4A) in 6GP to start his OHL career #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/NmvWv2kQW3 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 17, 2022

Jake Sanderson

We can debate his status as a prospect or his eligibility for this thread and still get to enjoy watching his first NHL point (against an arch rival no less):

The speed on Shane Pinto's one-timer on one knee though #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/9eWiDIKxGZ — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 15, 2022

Goaltender

Leevi Meriläinen

After some mixed results in his lone season in North America, Meriläinen seems rejuvenated back in Finland. His win-loss record this week belies the quality of his overall play:

Leevi Meriläinen recorded his first career Liiga shutout on Wednesday!



Meriläinen, starting for the second consecutive game, stopped all 20 shots in a 4-0 win for Kärpät. He has a clean 3-0 record and a .912 SV% in 5GP.#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/kzNuNcvl6r — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 13, 2022

Stats

Pro - - - - T O T A L - | - Since the last prospect update - - - - - T O T A L - | - Since the last prospect update - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jonathan Aspirot LD 23 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 22 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 23 AHL 2 0 1 1 2 5 0% | 2 0 1 1 2 5 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 2 1 2 3 0 2 50% | 2 1 2 3 0 2 50% Maxence Guénette RD 21 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 5 0% | 2 0 1 1 0 5 0% Ridly Greig C/LW 20 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 20 AHL 2 1 1 2 0 10 10% | 2 1 1 2 0 10 10% Mark Kastelic C/RW 23 NHL 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% Viktor Lodin LW 23 AHL 2 1 0 1 2 2 50% | 2 1 0 1 2 2 0% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 2 1 0 1 0 5 20% | 2 1 0 1 0 5 20% Cole Reinhardt LW 22 AHL 2 1 3 4 2 3 33% | 2 1 3 4 2 3 33% Jake Sanderson LD 20 NHL 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 22 AHL 2 0 2 2 0 5 0% | 2 0 2 2 0 5 0% Lassi Thomson RD 22 AHL 2 1 0 1 2 4 25% | 2 1 0 1 2 4 25%

USA - - - - - T O T A L - | - Since the last prospect update - - - - - - T O T A L - | - Since the last prospect update - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyson Dyck C 18 UMass 3 1 0 1 2 2 50% | 2 1 0 1 2 1 100% Stephen Halliday C 20 Ohio State Univ. 6 1 4 5 2 15 7% | 2 0 0 0 2 1 0% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 4 0 0 0 2 6 0% | 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% Luke Loheit RW 22 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 4 1 1 2 0 8 13% | 2 1 0 1 0 3 33% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 4 1 0 1 4 7 14% | 1 0 0 0 0 2 0% Cameron O'Neill RW 18 Tri-City (USHL) 5 1 3 4 2 5 20% | 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% Jonny Tychonick LD 22 Univ. of Omaha 4 0 2 2 0 10 0% | 2 0 1 1 0 6 0% Theo Wallberg LD 18 Dubuque (USHL) 5 0 1 1 2 0 0% | 1 0 0 0 0 0 0%

CHL - - - - - - T O T A L - | - Since the last prospect update - - - - - - - T O T A L - | - Since the last prospect update - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Ottawa OHL 4 4 2 6 8 16 25% | 2 3 0 3 4 7 43% Jorian Donovan LD 18 Hamilton OHL 4 1 2 3 9 6 17% | 2 0 0 0 0 2 0% Tomas Hamara LD 18 Kitchener OHL 6 1 4 5 4 13 8% | 2 0 3 3 2 5 0% Carson Latimer RW 19 Prince Albert WHL 7 2 3 5 4 16 13% | 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% Zach Ostapchuk C 19 Vancouver WHL 1 0 1 1 2 2 0% | 1 0 1 1 2 2 0% Ben Roger RD 19 Kingston OHL 2 0 1 1 0 0 0% | 2 0 1 1 0 0 0% Chandler Romeo LD 19 Sarnia OHL 7 0 0 0 12 7 0% | 3 0 0 0 8 2 0%

Europe - - - - - - T O T A L - | - Since the last prospect update - - - - - - - T O T A L - | - Since the last prospect update - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 4 2 3 5 0 13 15% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 IF Björklöven Allsvenskan 4 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% Oliver Johansson C/LW 19 Timrå IK SHL 6 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK J20 Nationell 9 1 3 4 6 19 5% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Filip Nordberg LD 18 Södertälje SK Allsvenskan 6 0 1 1 2 1 0% | 2 0 1 1 2 1 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK J20 Nationell 12 8 8 16 29 51 16% | 2 0 3 3 25 5 0% Oskar Pettersson RW 18 Rögle BK SHL 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0%