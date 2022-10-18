Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - October 18th

Prospect Team of the Week
Forwards
Philippe Daoust
Following up on his Memorial Cup run last season, Daoust started his first proper professional season with two shots, two assists, and his first AHL goal for Belleville:
Congratulations to Philippe Daoust on scoring his first AHL career goal! #ForTheB pic.twitter.com/3VJrkDMsFR— Belleville Senators (@BellevilleSens) October 16, 2022
Oskar Pettersson
Back in junior after a brief stint in Sweden’s highest tier, Pettersson continued to endear himself to Sens fans with a three-assist week for Rögle BK:
Oskar Pettersson had 3A in a 5-4 loss on Sunday— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 17, 2022
It was an eventful weekend for #32 after he was ejected for fighting on Saturday, earning 25 PIMs in the process. Pettersson has 16 points (8G, 8A) in 12GP so far this season.#GoSensGo #PistolPete @SensCentral pic.twitter.com/iDAG3iqaru
Cole Reinhardt
Now a fixture in Belleville’s forward corps and usually one of coach Mann’s go-to shutdown options, Reinhardt displayed some offensive flair with a four points to start the AHL season:
On the breakaway, shorthanded, first goal of the season.— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) October 16, 2022
Cole Reinhardt. @BellevilleSens | #LAVvsBEL pic.twitter.com/P5kTvcgJdh
Defence
Tomas Hamara
Arguably the gem of Ottawa’s 2022 draft class, Hamara maintained his strong start to his North American career with three more assists and five shots for Kitchener this week:
Tomas Hamara had 3 assists in 2GP this weekend, helping Kitchener to their first win of the season on Sunday— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 17, 2022
Hamara has 5 points (1G, 4A) in 6GP to start his OHL career #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/NmvWv2kQW3
Jake Sanderson
We can debate his status as a prospect or his eligibility for this thread and still get to enjoy watching his first NHL point (against an arch rival no less):
The speed on Shane Pinto's one-timer on one knee though #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/9eWiDIKxGZ— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 15, 2022
Goaltender
Leevi Meriläinen
After some mixed results in his lone season in North America, Meriläinen seems rejuvenated back in Finland. His win-loss record this week belies the quality of his overall play:
Leevi Meriläinen recorded his first career Liiga shutout on Wednesday!— Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) October 13, 2022
Meriläinen, starting for the second consecutive game, stopped all 20 shots in a 4-0 win for Kärpät. He has a clean 3-0 record and a .912 SV% in 5GP.#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/kzNuNcvl6r
Stats
Pro
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|23
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|22
|AHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|23
|AHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
||
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|AHL
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|50%
||
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|50%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|21
|AHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0%
||
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|20
|AHL
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|10
|10%
||
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|10
|10%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|23
|NHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
|Viktor Lodin
|LW
|23
|AHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|50%
||
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0%
|Shane Pinto
|C
|21
|NHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|20%
||
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|20%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|22
|AHL
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|3
|33%
||
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|3
|33%
|Jake Sanderson
|LD
|20
|NHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0%
||
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|22
|AHL
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|0%
||
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|0%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|22
|AHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|25%
||
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|25%
USA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
||
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
||
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyson Dyck
|C
|18
|UMass
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|50%
||
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|100%
|Stephen Halliday
|C
|20
|Ohio State Univ.
|6
|1
|4
|5
|2
|15
|7%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|20
|Univ. of North Dakota
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|22
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|8
|13%
||
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|33%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|23
|Northeastern Univ.
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|14%
||
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
|Cameron O'Neill
|RW
|18
|Tri-City (USHL)
|5
|1
|3
|4
|2
|5
|20%
||
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|22
|Univ. of Omaha
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|10
|0%
||
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0%
|Theo Wallberg
|LD
|18
|Dubuque (USHL)
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0%
||
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
||
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
||
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|19
|Ottawa
|OHL
|4
|4
|2
|6
|8
|16
|25%
||
|2
|3
|0
|3
|4
|7
|43%
|Jorian Donovan
|LD
|18
|Hamilton
|OHL
|4
|1
|2
|3
|9
|6
|17%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
|Tomas Hamara
|LD
|18
|Kitchener
|OHL
|6
|1
|4
|5
|4
|13
|8%
||
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|19
|Prince Albert
|WHL
|7
|2
|3
|5
|4
|16
|13%
||
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|19
|Vancouver
|WHL
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0%
||
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|19
|Kingston
|OHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|19
|Sarnia
|OHL
|7
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7
|0%
||
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2
|0%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
||
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
||
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|13
|15%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|IF Björklöven
|Allsvenskan
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|19
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|J20 Nationell
|9
|1
|3
|4
|6
|19
|5%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Filip Nordberg
|LD
|18
|Södertälje SK
|Allsvenskan
|6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0%
||
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|J20 Nationell
|12
|8
|8
|16
|29
|51
|16%
||
|2
|0
|3
|3
|25
|5
|0%
|Oskar Pettersson
|RW
|18
|Rögle BK
|SHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
||
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
||
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Kevin Mandolese
|22
|Belleville
|AHL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|28
|4
|85.7%
||
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|28
|4
|85.7%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|20
|Kärpät
|Liiga
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|152
|12
|92.1%
||
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|77
|4
|94.8%
|Kevin Reidler
|18
|AIK J20
|J20 Nationnel
|11
|1
|6
|0
|0
|238
|27
|88.7%
||
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|30
|4
|86.7%
|Mads Søgaard
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|75.0%
||
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|75.0%
