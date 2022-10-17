The Ottawa Senators have not had the start we’d all dreamed of, but the season is young. Let’s take our minds off the slow start with a tour around the hockey world in our Monday edition of Links, News, and Notes:

The Steve Dangle Podcast Network has been gradually rolling out their “game over” shows, where fans of a particular team host a liveshow after their team’s games. The hosts of “Game Over: Ottawa” were announced ahead of Thursday’s season opener, and they’ve now had the chance to host two shows. They’ve done a great job, and it’s great to have new voices in the Sens online community. You can watch their shows live on the SDPN Youtube channel after each Sens game, or listen to them as a podcast the next day - you can find them under “Game Over: NHL.”

For anyone looking for a fairly succinct writeup of what’s going on with Hockey Canada, Thomas Williams over at The Hockey News identified the key topics from Justice Thomas Cromwell’s interim report reviewing Hockey Canada’s governance.

On that note, Rick Westhead spoke to a young woman who claims that London police pressured her not to press charges after she was sexually assaulted by two hockey players in March 2018. This woman wanted to share her story because she was concerned about how victims can be re-traumatized by investigations into sexual assault cases. Heed the trigger warnings at the top of the article, but it’s well worth reading.

Also, an update on the situation with Tampa Bay Lightning player Ian Cole: after a 6-day investigation, the NHL has failed to find evidence to substantiate the allegations that were made in a social media post. Cole will continue to play for the Lightning. I sincerely hope that due diligence was done in this case, but I do find it hard to trust the NHL’s decisions on these matters given how the league has historically handled sexual assault.

The NHLPA put out a statement about the decision, expressing disappointment that Cole was suspended - with pay, it is worth noting - during the investigation. This is, of course, the same player’s association that did nothing to help Kyle Beach when he was being assaulted by a video coach. It’s disappointed if unsurprising to see the lack of concern for survivors of sexual violence.

The NHLPA has issued a statement regarding the NHL's recent investigation. pic.twitter.com/Ee3eOWNGmD — NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 15, 2022

Ahead of tonight's season opener, Flyers head coach John Tortorella joined with @JClarkNBCS to discuss expectations, process, and what this team will look like - and he was honest



Lastly, Marie Philip Poulin did this:

She is good at hockey, you might say.