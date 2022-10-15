Contribute to change: Sens Money on the Board (#SensMotB)

Register your pledge: Google Form

Follow the campaign on Twitter: @SensMotB #SensMotB

“Money on the board” is a hockey tradition in which a player or coach will pledge money on a locker-room whiteboard as extra incentive to score a game-winning goal or win a key game.

The #SensMotB campaign is a grassroots, community initiative that encourages fans to put money on the board for various in-game events. It started in our community back in April 2013 thanks to the championing of @BonksMullet, who himself drew inspiration from Columbus Blue Jackets fans. Under his stewardship, the initiative raised over $50,000 to various Ottawa charities, including the Sens Foundation, Kids Up Front Ottawa, and Canadian Blood Services. Now, many fanbases across the NHL have adopted similar initiatives.

Given the impact of the ongoing Hockey Canada investigations and the conversations happening right now about sexual violence in hockey, along with its intersections with the Ottawa Senators, we’ve decided to re-launch the #SensMotB campaign for 2022-23 and support incredible local organizations in the Ottawa region working to help survivors of sexual violence. By making pledges based on the 2022/2023 Ottawa Senators, you can support an important cause while cheering on the Sens!

Currently, we have decided to spotlight the following organizations to raise money in support of; if you see another organization who does great work to aid survivors of sexual violence that you’d like to add to this list, feel free to let me know in the comments or direct message me on Twitter @carteciel.

The Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre , a registered Canadian charity established in 1974 that works to build a stronger community response to sexual and gender-based violence through a 24/7 crisis line, offering virtual counselling services, and liaising with local community supports. https://orcc.net/donate

The Ottawa Coalition to End Violence Against Women works to bring a gender-based violence (GBV) lens to aspects of everyday life where we can help prevent and address violence. From policing, on public transit, in restaurants and at festivals, to life on campuses and beyond, OCTEVAW is a community-maker, a bridge-builder, and a unifying voice for a coalition of organizations and individuals in the Ottawa region who are all working towards the same goal: addressing, reducing, preventing, and ultimately ending GBV and VAW. https://www.octevaw-cocvff.ca/donate

Minwaashin Lodge provides a range of programs and services to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis women and children (regardless of status) who are survivors of domestic and other forms of violence, and who may also be suffering the effects of the residential school system. All programs and services are provided in the context of cultural beliefs and values to ensure a holistic approach is used as part of the healing journey. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/52987

Kind Space is committed to providing Ottawa – located on unceded Algonquin territory, accessible resources, events, social, and educational programming to celebrate and support people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions. https://kindspace.ca/get-involved/donate/

It works like this:

Pledge: Make your pledge for an eligible #SensMotB game using this Google Form by telling us who you are and the parameters of your pledge. Ex: $18 for every Tim Stützle point; $8.50 for every Sanderson goal; $0.31 for every Forsberg save. Share your pledge to @SensMotB and share with the hashtag #SensMotB Watch the game and keep track of your pledge! Check your email! We’ll let you know your pledge total. Donate: Donate to the organization of your choice using the donation links for each organization shared above and inspire others by posting a screenshot of it using the #SensMotB hashtag! Make sure to crop or cover up any sensitive information from your screenshot that you would not like others to see.

The list of #SensMotB games will be updated on an ongoing basis in response to community support, but will start with:

Tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday’s home opener against the Boston Bruins

[more to come!]

P.S. If you or someone you know might want to get involved by donating prizes to encourage pledges, let me know!

Thanks to @BonksMullet, NKB, and Kevin Lee for their support in putting this year’s campaign together.