Game 1 Preview + Open Thread: Senators @ Sabres

The Ottawa Senators finally open their season in Buffalo against the Sabres

By Trevor Shackles
Ottawa Senators v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images

It has finally arrived! The 2022-23 NHL season is upon us, and Ottawa Senators fans can rejoice after what felt like an incredibly long off-season. The fortunes of the franchise seem to have shifted overnight, and all of a sudden the team has hope heading into this season. The playoffs are far from a guarantee, but it’s at least a realistic scenario for them.

It’ll be a long road to getting there, and it begins tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.

This season should be incredibly fun just based on the talented players the Senators have: Tim Stützle, Alex DeBrincat, Josh Norris, Drake Batherson, Brady Tkachuk, Claude Giroux, Shane Pinto, Thomas Chabot, Artem Zub, Jake Sanderson, and more. It’s something the team hasn’t had in years, and even in losses, there will be entertaining plays that make it worth watching the game. It’s just amazing that there is a real sense of optimism surrounding the organization.

Here are tonight’s projected lines:

Game Notes:

  • At the last minute, Tim Stützle and Josh Norris swapped lines. DJ Smith wasn’t seeing the chemistry, and I don’t hate the swap. Lines get jumbled all the time anyway so they might as well see what sticks.
  • I don’t expect the Senators to look fully polished right away. Adding two top players to the top-six doesn’t mean everyone has chemistry right away, so some growing pains are normal.
  • Can the Motte-Pinto-Joseph line continue their momentum from preseason?
  • I’ll be curious to see what the powerplay 1 unit will be, as I’m sure that will also get mixed up.
  • Nikita Zaitsev being the seventh defenseman is quite significant, because Smith was a big fan of his in the past. It’s pretty clear that they don’t want him playing here, and perhaps they can get somebody to take his salary later on.
  • Erik Brännström gets a chance to play with Nick Holden on the third pairing, which isn’t the best option for him but I liked what I saw from him in preseason and think he could still be a valuable player for Ottawa.
  • Derick Brassard won’t get into the lineup right away but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him draw in on Saturday.
  • The Senators are 6-2-2 in their last 10 season openers, including a 3-1 win against Buffalo in 2015 and a 1-0 win against them in 2013.
  • The Sabres are poised to be better than last year but they’re definitely a step behind Ottawa in their rebuild. However, Jack Quinn, Peyton Krebs, Dylan Cozens, JJ Peterka, and Owen Power are very interesting young players who have the potential to make the Sabres a quality team at some point. I’d keep an eye on them tonight.
  • Our old pal Craig Anderson is somehow still around and will be starting tonight.

Since there are no stats available so far, here are the player and team stats from last season:

Player Stats

Game 1 Ottawa Senators Buffalo Sabres
Game 1 Ottawa Senators Buffalo Sabres
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 35 Tage Thompson 38
Assists Brady Tkachuk 37 Rasmus Dahlin 40
Points Brady Tkachuk 67 Tage Thompson 68
Shots Brady Tkachuk 288 Jeff Skinner 262
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 26:12 Ivan Provorov 24:01

Team Stats

Game 1 Ottawa Senators Buffalo Sabres
Game 1 Ottawa Senators Buffalo Sabres
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 2.73 26th 2.79 22nd
Goals Against/GP 3.22 22nd 3.50 25th
Shots/GP 30.0 21st 29.9 22nd
Shots Against/GP 33.4 27th 33 23rd
Powerplay % 19.3 20th 21.2 16th
Penalty Kill % 80.3 13th 76.4 23rd
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 47.88 21st 48.5 20th
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 46.89 25th 46.18 28th

