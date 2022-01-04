Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - January 4th

Just as things seemed to be looking up for the Ottawa Senators, the team went ahead and lost three games in a row, their AHL affiliate fell in two of three, and their top prospects saw their World Junior tournament come to a premature end. With so many players out with injury and/or illness, my focus has shifted even more towards evaluating individual performances than before, which is what these updates are all about.

Defenceman Maxence Guenette was Ottawa’s most productive prospect this past week, with 3 assists in his 2 games, bringing him up to 7 points in 16 games with Belleville, a solid pace for a defenseman in his first professional season, let alone one drafted in the seventh round. Here, you’ll see him receive the puck at the blue line, avoid a stick check and quickly get the puck on net, where Roby Järventie takes advantage of the ensuing scrum.

Järventie, Ottawa’s first of three second-round picks from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, also stood out with a 2-point night on Saturday, and he currently has 11 points in 23 games in his first AHL season.

Guenette was recently called up to the Sens’ taxi squad in response to the plethora of positive COVID-19 cases that have swarmed the roster. With the injuries on top of that, Guenette is now practicing on the team’s second pair with Erik Brännström.

Sens Monday practice lines:

Tkachuk Batherson Shaw

Formenton Stützle CBrown

Bishop Gambrell Watson

Xxx Gaudette Sabourin



Holden Zub

Brannstrom Guenette

Del Zotto Thomson

— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) January 3, 2022

Ottawa isn’t scheduled to return to action until Saturday, Jan. 8th against the Vancouver Canucks, and with Nikita Zaitsev and Josh Brown still on the injured reserve, mark that day on your calendar as a potential first NHL game, preferably using something that’ll come off easily, since the schedule is currently as volatile as the team itself.

Brännström and Lassi Thomson played against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, and the former in particular was impressive in 3:31 of penalty killing time.

With one assist in his only game this week, forward Viktor Lodin now has 17 points in 22 games with Timrå IK this season. That’s a lower points-per-game pace than from last season, but Timrå was playing in the second-tier Allsvenskan — by winning the championship that year, the club was promoted to the SHL, in which they’re currently second-last in the league with a 10-19-0 (wins-losses-ties) record. Lodin being able to produce at this rate against tougher competition is a sign that he may become a useful forward for Belleville next season at the very least. We’ve seen him do some preposterous things with the puck, and I’m curious to see what the 2019 fourth-rounder will become if he’s able to work out whatever has been holding him back from being a more consistent offensive threat.

While we’re on the subject of the SHL, can you guess which former Sens prospect is currently leading the league in goals? (Hint: he’s not Swedish!)

Mads Søgaard and Kevin Mandolese both logged minutes against the Marlies over the last few days. Mandolese stopped 24 of 25 in Saturday’s win but was pulled in the following game yesterday after allowing 3 goals on 6 shots. Søgaard held off all 16 shots he faced in relief.

While he’s cooled off from his hot start, Carson Latimer, a 2021 fourth-round pick has continued to find success with the Prince Albert Raiders, adding two assists in three games, for a new total of 11 points in 10 games. Former Raider Parker Kelly has become a useful depth piece within Ottawa’s prospect pool, and it appears that Latimer is on his way to following in the former’s footsteps.

Stats:

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 2 1 3 8 15 13% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 3 0 1 1 2 3 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 1 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 3 0 0 0 2 4 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 2 0 3 3 2 3 0% | 16 2 5 7 4 19 11% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 1 1 2 4 9 11% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 3 1 0 1 2 11 0% | 13 2 4 6 20 34 6% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 3 3 4 9 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 2 1 1 2 0 8 13% | 23 4 7 11 8 53 8% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 6 4 0% | 25 4 5 9 34 43 9% Cole Reinhardt LW 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 6 4 0% | 24 3 7 10 31 41 7% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 3 0 2 2 0 7 0% | 21 4 12 16 6 63 6% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 0 0 4 5 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 9 3 2 5 6 26 12% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 3 3 2 15 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 18 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 4 2 6 58 39 10% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 0 0 2 0 0% | 12 1 0 1 14 16 6% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 5 3 8 16 29 17% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 6 13 19 4 46 13% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 8 0 0 0 9 12 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 14 14 28 46 91 15% Carson Latimer RW 18 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 3 0 2 2 0 6 0% | 28 9 10 19 4 63 14% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 2 1 0 1 17 9 11% | 26 8 8 16 38 79 10% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 25 0 5 5 14 30 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton OHL 1 0 1 1 0 1 0% | 28 1 8 9 36 34 3%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk/Moscow KHL 2 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 43 8 9 17 28 63 13% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 2 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 41 2 8 10 12 65 3% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 20 4 1 5 0 13 31% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 2 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 5 9 14 4 28 18% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 1 0 1 1 0 4 0% | 22 5 12 17 33 50 10%

Goalies - - - - - Since the last prospect update - - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - - | - T O T A L - - PLAYER AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP W L OTL SOL SA GA SV% | GP W L OTL SOL SA GA SV% Filip Gustavsson 23 Belleville AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 1 0 1 0 0 32 4 87.5% Filip Gustavsson 23 Ottawa NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 11 3 7 1 0 373 40 89.3% Kevin Mandolese 21 Belleville AHL 2 1 1 0 0 31 4 87.1% | 11 5 5 0 0 292 29 90.1% Kevin Mandolese 21 Atlanta ECHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 3 0 3 0 0 96 8 91.7% Leevi Meriläinen 19 Kingston OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0% | 21 14 4 1 0 638 66 89.7% Mads Søgaard 21 Belleville AHL 1 0 0 0 0 16 16 0.0% | 12 6 5 0 0 334 27 91.9%