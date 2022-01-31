Game 39 Preview and Open Thread: Edmonton Oilers @ Ottawa Senators

After getting goalied again on Saturday, the Senators will hope to continue their recent trend of actually outshooting their opponents and maybe, just maybe, they’ll find a way to score some goals, with so many of their top forwards on the injured reserve. Josh Norris remains sidelined on a precautionary basis after a scary-looking shoulder injury last week so we’ll have another rookie-heavy lineup, against the Oilers.
Ottawa practiced with these lines yesterday (Cole Reinhardt held Brady Tkachuk’s place but the latter should play today after taking a maintenance day on Sunday):
Cole Reinhardt-Stützle-Ennis
Formenton-Tierney-Gaudette
Sanford-Paul-Watson
Sokolov-Bishop-Kastelic
Chabot-Thomson
Holden-Zub
Brannstrom-J.Brown
Heatherington-Mete
Murray
Forsberg
The Oilers, meanwhile, rolled these lines and pairings in their last game (a win over Montreal):
Foegele - Draisaitl - Puljujarvi
Hyman - Nugent-Hopkins - Kassian
Shore - Ryan - McLeod
Nurse - Bouchard
Keith - Ceci
Lagesson - Russell
Game Notes:
- Erik Brännström has cleared COVID protocol and will replace Victor Mete on defence.
- As always, Ottawa needs to avoid the Oilers’ powerplay at all costs. Even with all of their injuries, the Sens can likely hang with Edmonton at five-on-five (especially at home) but Edmonton has a distinct advantage on special teams. And who knows what to expect from these goaltenders anymore.
- On that note, Matt Murray likely starts for Ottawa while Edmonton could stick with Stuart Skinner who won his last game (Saturday).
- In terms of hometown connections, Cody Ceci likely pays a visit to Ottawa tonight while former Senator Kyle Turris remains on Edmonton’s taxi squad. Slater Koekkoek, from Winchester, probably stays a healthy scratch. Tyler Ennis, currently on fire, faces off against his former/hometown team.
- Go Sens Go.
Where to watch: RDS, SN, TSN1200 @ 7:30PMEST
Stats
Players
|Goals
|Josh Norris
|18
|Leon Draisaitl
|31
|Assists
|Drake Batherson
|21
|Connor McDavid
|37
|Points
|Drake Batherson
|34
|Leon Draisaitl
|61
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|125
|Connor McDavid
|149
|TOI
|Thomas Chabot
|27:08
|Darnell Nurse
|26:29
|Goals
|22nd
|2.74
|10th
|3.26
|Goals against
|26th
|3.37
|22nd
|3.26
|Shots
|17th
|30.40
|10th
|32.92
|Shots against
|27th
|33.04
|24th
|32.10
|Powerplay
|22nd
|18.0%
|2nd
|28.6%
|Penalty Kill
|15th
|80.7%
|20th
|77.3%
|Corsi (5V5SVA)
|24th
|46.6%
|12th
|51.8%
|xGoals (5V5SVA)
|23rd
|47.1%
|14th
|50.9%
