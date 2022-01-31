 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 39 Preview and Open Thread: Edmonton Oilers @ Ottawa Senators

It’s the two best forwards in the NHL versus Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

By Owen Welch
NHL: JAN 25 Sabres at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After getting goalied again on Saturday, the Senators will hope to continue their recent trend of actually outshooting their opponents and maybe, just maybe, they’ll find a way to score some goals, with so many of their top forwards on the injured reserve. Josh Norris remains sidelined on a precautionary basis after a scary-looking shoulder injury last week so we’ll have another rookie-heavy lineup, against the Oilers.

Ottawa practiced with these lines yesterday (Cole Reinhardt held Brady Tkachuk’s place but the latter should play today after taking a maintenance day on Sunday):

The Oilers, meanwhile, rolled these lines and pairings in their last game (a win over Montreal):

Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto
Foegele - Draisaitl - Puljujarvi
Hyman - Nugent-Hopkins - Kassian
Shore - Ryan - McLeod

Nurse - Bouchard
Keith - Ceci
Lagesson - Russell

Game Notes:

  • Erik Brännström has cleared COVID protocol and will replace Victor Mete on defence.
  • As always, Ottawa needs to avoid the Oilers’ powerplay at all costs. Even with all of their injuries, the Sens can likely hang with Edmonton at five-on-five (especially at home) but Edmonton has a distinct advantage on special teams. And who knows what to expect from these goaltenders anymore.
  • On that note, Matt Murray likely starts for Ottawa while Edmonton could stick with Stuart Skinner who won his last game (Saturday).
  • In terms of hometown connections, Cody Ceci likely pays a visit to Ottawa tonight while former Senator Kyle Turris remains on Edmonton’s taxi squad. Slater Koekkoek, from Winchester, probably stays a healthy scratch. Tyler Ennis, currently on fire, faces off against his former/hometown team.
  • Go Sens Go.

Where to watch: RDS, SN, TSN1200 @ 7:30PMEST

Stats

Players

Game 39 Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 18 Leon Draisaitl 31
Assists Drake Batherson 21 Connor McDavid 37
Points Drake Batherson 34 Leon Draisaitl 61
Shots Brady Tkachuk 125 Connor McDavid 149
TOI Thomas Chabot 27:08 Darnell Nurse 26:29

Teams

Game 39 Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers
Category Rank # Rank #
Goals 22nd 2.74 10th 3.26
Goals against 26th 3.37 22nd 3.26
Shots 17th 30.40 10th 32.92
Shots against 27th 33.04 24th 32.10
Powerplay 22nd 18.0% 2nd 28.6%
Penalty Kill 15th 80.7% 20th 77.3%
Corsi (5V5SVA) 24th 46.6% 12th 51.8%
xGoals (5V5SVA) 23rd 47.1% 14th 50.9%

