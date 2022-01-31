Game 39 Preview and Open Thread: Edmonton Oilers @ Ottawa Senators

After getting goalied again on Saturday, the Senators will hope to continue their recent trend of actually outshooting their opponents and maybe, just maybe, they’ll find a way to score some goals, with so many of their top forwards on the injured reserve. Josh Norris remains sidelined on a precautionary basis after a scary-looking shoulder injury last week so we’ll have another rookie-heavy lineup, against the Oilers.

Ottawa practiced with these lines yesterday (Cole Reinhardt held Brady Tkachuk’s place but the latter should play today after taking a maintenance day on Sunday):

Lines at #Sens practice:



Cole Reinhardt-Stützle-Ennis

Formenton-Tierney-Gaudette

Sanford-Paul-Watson

Sokolov-Bishop-Kastelic



Chabot-Thomson

Holden-Zub

Brannstrom-J.Brown

Heatherington-Mete



Murray

Forsberg — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 30, 2022

The Oilers, meanwhile, rolled these lines and pairings in their last game (a win over Montreal):

Kane - McDavid - Yamamoto

Foegele - Draisaitl - Puljujarvi

Hyman - Nugent-Hopkins - Kassian

Shore - Ryan - McLeod



Nurse - Bouchard

Keith - Ceci

Lagesson - Russell





Game Notes:

Erik Brännström has cleared COVID protocol and will replace Victor Mete on defence.

As always, Ottawa needs to avoid the Oilers’ powerplay at all costs. Even with all of their injuries, the Sens can likely hang with Edmonton at five-on-five (especially at home) but Edmonton has a distinct advantage on special teams. And who knows what to expect from these goaltenders anymore.

On that note, Matt Murray likely starts for Ottawa while Edmonton could stick with Stuart Skinner who won his last game (Saturday).

In terms of hometown connections, Cody Ceci likely pays a visit to Ottawa tonight while former Senator Kyle Turris remains on Edmonton’s taxi squad. Slater Koekkoek, from Winchester, probably stays a healthy scratch. Tyler Ennis, currently on fire, faces off against his former/hometown team.

Go Sens Go.

Where to watch: RDS, SN, TSN1200 @ 7:30PMEST

Stats

Players Game 39 Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers Game 39 Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 18 Leon Draisaitl 31 Assists Drake Batherson 21 Connor McDavid 37 Points Drake Batherson 34 Leon Draisaitl 61 Shots Brady Tkachuk 125 Connor McDavid 149 TOI Thomas Chabot 27:08 Darnell Nurse 26:29