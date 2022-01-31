Cost Per Pointcast, Ep. 96: Top of the Lineup Keeps Rolling

If you only looked at the standings, you’d think the 2021-22 season has been another miserable one for the Ottawa Senators. There are certainly lots of holes to fill and they won’t become a playoff team overnight, but there have actually been a lot of positives this season. A lot of that has to do with the fact that their top players like Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris, Drake Batherson, Tim Stützle, Thomas Chabot, and Artem Zub continue to raise their game and show an immense amount of promise.

For Episode 96 of the Cost Per Pointcast, I get into that topic regarding the fact that there is a lot to be hopeful for with this core. Today’s episode is just a shorter solo one, but there is always a lot to mention, so I hope you still tune in.

Topics include:

The injury bug hitting the team

Top players cementing their roles and raising their ceilings

Jake Sanderson: saving the blueline?

Matt Murray’s mini-resurgence

Erik Brännström “arriving”

and more!

