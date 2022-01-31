Monday LNN: Olympic Previews, All-Star Injuries, and More!

- Olympic buzz is beginning to ramp up, and if you’re hoping to learn more about the women’s tournament, the two places to go are The Victory Press and The Ice Garden. Both sites are slowly rolling out Olympic preview articles. If you’re looking to learn more about Team Canada specifically, The Ice Garden has you covered.
- The Hockey News recently put out a cool article about 20 Black women making hockey history. It’s a great read, and it was nice to see a few familiar faces from hockey fandom and my favourite women’s hockey teams.
- If you’re having trouble getting excited about the Sens these days, just remember that Jake Sanderson is still out there:
O-L-Y-M-P-I-A-N #NoDakSens pic.twitter.com/jXDORCLXyt— Locked On Senators (@SensCentral) January 30, 2022
- Speaking of reasons for optimism in Ottawa, Travis Yost wrote an interesting piece on Chabot. The #1 defenseman has flown under the radar a bit this season, probably because we’ve all come to expect a pretty high level of play from him, but as Yost points out, his underlying numbers have improved significantly this year. For the first time in Chabot’s career, the Senators are significantly better than their opponents when he’s on the ice. That shows improvement in Chabot’s play, but also in the players surrounding him, as Chabot is often on the ice with Ottawa’s top lines. It’s not much, but it’s progress.
- The University of Michigan ice hockey program is currently under investigation for several allegations, including instructing students to lie on COVID-19 tracing forms, discriminating against female staffers, retaliating against a student athlete for raising concerns about the team’s culture, and knowing about sexual misconduct. (Note: the article linked here is a subscriber exclusive, but you don’t need to pay to read it - you just have to enter your email).
- In news from around the NHL, Craig Anderson won his first game back in the Sabres’ lineup! The Sabres were struggling to find goaltenders for a bit there, thanks in part to the Sens and Aaron Dell’s suspension, but in typical Craig fashion he showed up to save the day. Love that guy.
- You may also have heard that Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist had his jersey retired a few nights ago. It was a great ceremony for an amazing player, and it was especially nice to see Mats Zuccarello there as a member of the opposing team.
- Drake Batherson won’t be the only star missing the All-Star game because of injuries: Nathan Mackinnon is out as he gets surgery on his nose, and Adam Fox is also injured. Per Elliotte Friedman, Roman Josi will take Mackinnon’s place, and Evgeny Kuznetsov will replace Adam Fox.
- Finally, Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle recently appeared on a 12-year-old heart patient’s podcast. Zander Zatylny is using his podcast to raise awareness for chidren’s hospitals, and the two Senators players were his most recent guests. You can get a behind-the-scenes look at the interview at CTV, and subscribe to Zander’s YouTube channel, where the full podcast will presumably be uploaded soon.
