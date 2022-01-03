Heroics in Seattle, More Sens Missing Practice, and Ovechkin’s Powerplay Record!

- The NHL may not be sending players to the Olympics this year, but there’s still plenty to talk about when it comes to the hockey tournaments. During Saturday’s winter classic in St. Louis, USA Hockey unveiled their roster for the women’s hockey tournament. The roster isn’t much of a surprise, given that the world championships only happened a few months ago and the team has been playing together during the rivalry series, but it’s still exciting to get something official. Only 8 players on the roster will be suiting up for their first Olympic games, with everyone else returning from past tournaments. Team USA is looking to defend gold, after finally managing to beat Canada in the finals in 2018.
- A heartwarming story out of Seattle: earlier this season, at Seattle’s first-ever home opener against the Canucks, a medical student sitting behind the Canucks bench noticed a cancerous mole on the a trainer’s neck, and warned him about it. She was right, and by pointing it out, she saved his life. The Canucks put out a call for her on social media, and thanked her with a $10,000 scholarship.
- CBC caught up with Brigitte Lacquette, who played for team Canada for a long time and is now the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team.
- It appears the Sens are still not out of the woods in regarding covid. No one has been added to protocol since the game on the 1st, but Thomas Chabot, Chris Tierney and Victor Mete were all missing from practice yesterday. Accordingly, Maxence Guenette has been re-called from Belleville. Also, Josh Brown is back at practice. Wonderful!
- After seeing their tournament cancelled suddenly, the Russian and Czech world junior teams apparently got into some trouble on their flight home. A few of them were reportedly kicked off the plane for causing a disturbance, which involved smoking and refusing to wear masks.
- Alex Ovechkin continues to chase Gretzky’s all-time record for goals, and he’s hit another milestone along the way. As of December 31st, 2021, Alex Ovechkin is now the all-time leader in powerplay goals, with 275, and with plenty of time to keep raising the bar.
- For subscribers to the Athletic: Hailey Salvian and Sean Fitz-Gerald spoke to a few women’s hockey players about the IIHF’s decision to cancel the women’s U18 tournament, and why so many people are up in arms about it.
- Former Senator Mika Zibanejad scored his eighth career hat trick yesterday against the Lightning. I am equal parts happy for him and sad that the Sens let him get away.
- Just as the NHL resumes play after its extended holiday break, the Habs have been shut down until January 6th due to more covid cases on their roster.
Heroics in Seattle, More Sens Missing Practice, and Ovechkin’s Powerplay Record!
It’s the Monday edition of Links, News and Notes!
