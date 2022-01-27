Sens Extend Nick Holden

This morning the Ottawa Senators announced a one year, $1.3M contract extension for veteran rearguard Nick Holden.

Holden, acquired in the Evgeni Dadonov trade this past summer, isn’t much of an offensive producer but has played an important defensive shutdown role for the Sens this season. On top of that, every piece of media we’ve seen come out of the locker room shows a player who loves his teammates and is respected in the room.

The Alberta native has four points through 30 games with the club this year.