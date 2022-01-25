Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - January 25th

With the Belleville Senators off this past week, and not too much in terms of offence to speak off, consider this update a lot more quality than quantity with a few names in particular really carrying the team. Not that we can complain though. What we’ve lost in junior and collegiate representation (and even in AHL domination) we’ve gained in a legitimately exciting core of young NHLers who seem painfully close to really putting it together.

Team of the Week

Forwards

Viktor Lodin

While his team continues to languish in the SHL standings, Lodin has steadily improved his stock with a breakout professional season in Sweden’s top league. After a solid 2021, it took four games for Lodin to collect his first goal (and point) of 2022 but not for lack of effort with 11 shots in that same span (and he ended his drought against an old friend of ours):

Viktor Lodin ripped the GWG past Marcus Hogberg on Monday night



Lodin’s 6th of the season was his first point in 2022. He’s been one of the highest-producing U23 SHL skaters this season with 18 points in 26GP #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/ZX0WWGp6tJ — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) January 24, 2022

Carson Latimer

Keeping up his solid pace since joining Prince Albert (now up to 15 points and 37 shots in 14 games as a Raider) Latimer had a season-high six shots against Winnipeg on Friday night and an apple against Medicine Hat on Saturday. Latimer steadily remains my favourite pick of Ottawa’s 2021 draft (with Oliver Johansson at his heels for now).

In case you wanted to see this ridiculous move by Carson Latimer leading to one of Evan Herman’s goals from last night again pic.twitter.com/b6Ewd7CA1R — Kyle Kosowan (@kyle_kosowan) January 23, 2022

Luke Loheit

After falling off the map for a while, the still-young Loheit returns to our coverage in a big way with a goal and an assist last Friday against Jonny Tychonick and the University of Omaha. While he still seems like a long-shot to make it to Ottawa, it never hurts to have the depth in the system and Belleville can always use an extra winger (especially down the right side).

MHOCK: UMD penalty kill leads the way in a 5-1 series opening win over Omaha. Five different goal scorers for the Bulldogs, who pull right now into a second place NCHC tie.



Always unofficial three stars:

1. Luke Loheit

2. Blake Biondi

3. Ryan Fanti



Matt Anderson was good, too. — Zach Schneider (@zschneider218) January 22, 2022

Defence

Erik Brännström & Jacob Bernard-Docker

For whatever reason, it finally feels like things have started clicking into place for Ottawa’s next generation of young defenders, and we got a beautiful glimpse of the future this past week. While they didn’t provide a lot in terms of counting stats (just the one assist from Brännström) these two have played exceptional defence in Ottawa. Respectively they lead Ottawa in five-on-five score- and venue-adjusted corsi against per 60 (Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub rank third and fourth). Fenwick against? Same two defenders just ahead of Chabot and Zub. Expected goals against per 60? Brännström (2.21) and Bernard-Docker (2.23) just ahead of Chabot (2.53) and Zub (2.44). (Also shoutout to Lassi Thomson who ranks sixth in Corsi and Fenwick, and fifth in expected goals). (I tweeted out this handy table that makes the data much easier to interpret).

JBD with some solid plays in his own end. #Sens pic.twitter.com/1tzfsELZec — Alex Metzger (@nhlsensandstuff) January 19, 2022

By the numbers, Brännström has also become Ottawa’s most efficient generator of offence, outpacing Chabot in 5V5SVA Corsi, Fenwick, and expected goals per 60, and remains a viable powerplay quarterback (again a nod to Thomson who maybe unsurprisingly has even better powerplay rates per 60 than Brännström albeit in a small sample size). Between their solid defensive play and increasing confidence on offence, the Sens might just actually have a bona fide top four thanks to these youngsters.

ERIK BRÄNNSTRÖM ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! pic.twitter.com/p046uFpFJD — Everyday Sens  (@EverydaySens) January 21, 2022

Goaltender

Leevi Meriläinen

While he didn’t have much competition this week, Meriläinen still probably would have taken home the honours even on the best of weeks. After four losses to start 2022, Meriläinen bounced back with two strong starts including a shutout in his last game (Sunday against Oshawa).

Leevi Meriläinen made 26 saves to earn his second career #OHL shutout as the Kingston Frontenacs defeat the Oshawa Generals 2-0.#FrontsHockey | @merileevi_ | @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/26AgRmr04I — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) January 24, 2022

And Meriläinen found his way into OHL trivia with a rare and impressive feat Friday against Hamilton:

⭐️Leevi Meriläinen stopped 2 (!!) penalty shots in the 3rd period on Friday night en route to a 5-2 Kingston win



Meriläinen was named the game's 2nd star and improved his record to 15-8-3 this season which puts him T-2nd for wins in the OHL #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/wffwd4kMuF — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) January 22, 2022

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 2 1 3 8 15 13% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 3 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 8 0 1 1 4 6 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 4 0 1 1 0 8 0% | 9 0 1 1 6 16 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 22 2 8 10 4 28 7% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 1 1 2 4 9 11% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 2 7 9 22 42 5% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 10 1 5 6 6 21 5% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 29 5 11 16 10 65 8% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 31 5 6 11 38 58 9% Cole Reinhardt LW 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 30 5 8 13 33 54 9% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 9 12 21 8 78 12% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 0 0 4 5 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 5 3 8 26 34 15% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 3 3 2 15 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 19 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 23 4 2 6 62 49 8% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 1 1 2 2 2 50% | 16 2 1 3 18 24 8% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 2 0 0 0 4 9 0% | 24 6 4 10 22 47 13% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 19 6 16 22 6 53 11% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 1 1 0 0 0% | 11 0 1 1 9 13 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 23 18 17 35 48 109 17% Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 3 0 1 1 0 8 0% | 32 9 14 23 4 73 12% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 1 1 0 1 0 2 50% | 29 9 10 19 30 88 10% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 4 0 0 0 2 12 0% | 31 0 6 6 18 46 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 2 0 0 0 8 5 0% | 34 1 10 11 52 40 3%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk/Moscow KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 45 8 9 17 28 66 12% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 43 2 8 10 14 69 3% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 22 4 1 5 0 13 31% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 1 1 0 1 0 5 20% | 18 6 13 19 6 41 15% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 13 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 3 1 0 1 2 8 13% | 25 5 12 17 35 57 9%