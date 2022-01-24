 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Remembering Clark Gillies, Olympic Rosters, and, Sadly, Yet More Racism in Hockey

It’s the Monday Edition of Links, News, and Notes

By nkb
Arizona Coyotes v New Jersey Devils Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images

With the Sens playing back-to-back games on the weekend, most of us were likely not paying too much attention to the on-goings in the wider world of hockey. If you find yourself in that camp, you might have missed a few things. But fear, not we’ve got the Links, News, and Notes to catch you up:

It’s worth noting here that this is the second time in the last two years that an AHL player has been suspended for racist actions against Imama after Brandon Manning uttered a slur during an altercation between the two players. When Imama says this “keeps happening over and over again”, that’s exactly what he means.

  • The second incident involved Jordan Subban, P.K Subban’s younger brother, as he was the victim of racist abuse in an ECHL game on Saturday night. The transgressor, Jacob Panetta, has been suspended indefinitely and was also released by the Jacksonville Icemen. P.K had lengthy comments about the incident, and racism in hockey more broadly, after the New Jersey Devils’ game on Sunday night:

