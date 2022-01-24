Remembering Clark Gillies, Olympic Rosters, and, Sadly, Yet More Racism in Hockey

With the Sens playing back-to-back games on the weekend, most of us were likely not paying too much attention to the on-goings in the wider world of hockey. If you find yourself in that camp, you might have missed a few things. But fear, not we’ve got the Links, News, and Notes to catch you up:

It’s worth noting here that this is the second time in the last two years that an AHL player has been suspended for racist actions against Imama after Brandon Manning uttered a slur during an altercation between the two players. When Imama says this “keeps happening over and over again”, that’s exactly what he means.