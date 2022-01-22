 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 34 Preview + Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Washington Capitals

Ottawa faces off in the other nation’s capital looking to avoid a 3-game losing streak

By Trevor Shackles
NHL: OCT 25 Capitals at Senators Photo by Steven Kingsman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators almost completed an incredible comeback on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which would’ve been their second great comeback in less than a week. However, after the 6-4 loss, they have now lost back-to-back games and are looking to stop the skid while they visit the Washington Capitals.

The last time the Senators played the Capitals, Drake Batherson got his first career hat-trick, yet they still lost a wild 7-5 game in October. Since then, the Capitals have been in a playoff spot with 53 points in 41 games, although they are 4th in the Metropolitan (and therefore a wildcard position). They aren’t the same team from years past, but Alex Ovechkin is somehow just as good as ever (and maybe even better??), so they’re not a team to take lightly.

Here are the lines for tonight (same as on Thursday, the only difference is Matt Murray will start and Anton Forsberg will back him up):

Vitek Vanecek gets the start for Washington.

Game Notes:

  • It appears that Erik Brännström has finally earned the trust of DJ Smith:

He played 23:28 on Thursday, the second-most of his career, and it’ll be interesting to see if that trend continues.

  • I wonder if Brännström will ever get moved to the right side again briefly in the game, as he did play with Thomas Chabot at points on Thursday. It’s something to monitor.
  • Ovechkin leads the league with 56 points in 41 games. He’s on pace for a whopping 112 points as a 36-year-old.
  • Can Alex Formenton continue his hot streak? He has 11 points in his last 12 games.
  • Ottawa is 41-48-5-5 all-time against the Capitals and only 13-20-3-3 in Washington.
  • Vitek Vanecek has never faced the Senators and has a .909 SV% on the season (.908% career).
  • The Tkachuk/Norris/Batherson line continues to be incredibly productive, and don’t look for them to slow down anytime soon.

Team Stats:

Team Stats

Game 34 Ottawa Senators Washington Capitals
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 2.82 20th 3.27 10th
Goals Against/GP 3.67 32nd 2.76 11th
Shots/GP 29.5 22nd 31.5 16th
Shots Against/GP 33.8 27th 28.4 2nd
Powerplay % 19.4 16th 15.0 30th
Penalty Kill % 78.3 20th 79.6 16th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 45.46 30th 52 10th
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 46.57 25th 51.96 11th

Player Stats:

Player Stats

Game 34 Ottawa Senators Washington Capitals
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 18 Alex Ovechkin 27
Assists Drake Batherson 21 Alex Ovechkin 29
Points Drake Batherson 33 Alex Ovechkin 56
Shots Brady Tkachuk 98 Alex Ovechkin 188
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 27:16:00 John Carlson 23:43:00

