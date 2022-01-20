Recognizing O’Ree, Scheduling Updates, and a New GM in the Division

Like most of you, I need a distraction because I’ve kept replaying the officiating breakdown that cost Ottawa the game on Tuesday night (meaningless as the game may have been). Maybe score more than one goal against a fifth-string netminder though? Just a thought. Either way, whether it’s the garbage-eating Sabres or the garbage-eating Penguins, Go Sens Go. And with that said, let’s take a look around the league!