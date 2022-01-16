Weekly Question: What’s the Best Part of this Celebration Video?

In the late hours of the night following their remarkable 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, the Ottawa Senators released the following delightful video on their Twitter account:

There haven’t been too many occasions for celebration the last couple of seasons for this group, so it must have felt really good to be able to let it all out after an emotional rollercoaster on Saturday night. The energy and the excitement in the room is obvious, from DJ Smith, the players, right down to the support staff. It’s a lot more fun when you’re winning.

I love this video. I’ve watched it, conservatively, twenty times in the the less than twelve hours that it’s been live. There are great little details that come through with repeated viewings: like how Norris can’t fit that bike helmet over his head, after having some trouble with both Austin Watson and Dylan Gambrell’s helmets during the game. The dude must have an absolutely massive noggin!

Anyways, because everyone’s feeling good it feels like a chance to let the good times ride a bit and just bask in a couple of wins. So this week’s question: what’s your favourite part of the celebration video? Brady’s incredible, repeated howls? DJ’s speech? Nick Holden’s continued goofiness?

Let’s hear it in the comments below and let’s enjoy the good times while they’re here.