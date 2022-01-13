Rankings, Rankings, More Rankings & Evander Kane

It’s Thursday which means it’s time for some more Links, News & Notes.
- The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler is back with his 2022 Prospect Pipeline rankings. As he’s only a few teams in, we are nowhere near seeing where the Sens rank but it’s always an interesting read to understand the prospect pools around the league.
- Speaking of rankings from The Athletic, Corey Pronman also gave us a mid-season update of his U23 player rankings this week. As the Sens have a strong pool of young players, it’s no surprise to see four players in the top 25 and seven on the overall 160 player list. Brady Tkachuk, 10th, leads the way while Tim Stützle (11th), Jake Sanderson (17th) and Josh Norris (23rd) round out the top four.
- Speaking of rankings... again... Sam Cosentino updated his 2022 NHL Draft rankings this past week, with Shane Wright, Brad Lambert and Joakim Kemell rounding out his top three.
- Speaking of rankings... no I’m not kidding... Craig Button also released an updated 2022 NHL Draft ranking, maintaining Shane Wright as the top pick and comparing the player to Patrice Bergeron.
- Evander Kane was “going to have a contract imminently” and then a new(ish) investigation was announced that is likely going to delay the player joining a new NHL team. It appears it’s not an “if” but a “when” at this point.
- Tuukka Rask has officially returned to the Boston Bruins on a one year deal and will be making his season debut tonight.
- Another bombshell story, courtesy of the incredibly Rick Westhead, emerged this week regarding former NHL off-ice officials alleging they were fired for being whistle-blowers on racism.
