Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - January 11th

Prospect Team of the Week:

Forwards

Jakov Novak

After some cold stretches in October in November, getting acclimated to his new surroundings, Novak seems to have hit his stride and he has six points in his last six games played with the Huskies, including two goals. Novak also continues to average just under two shots per game. Reminder: his signing rights expire this summer.

Jakov Novak’s 6th of the season gives him 10 points in 20 games #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/RKprOvd4wu — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) January 8, 2022

Roby Järventie

After the disappointment of getting in just one game at the World Juniors due to COVID, Järventie has gone off with six points and 12 shots in four games back in the AHL. Easily his most dominant stretch since coming to North America, Sens fans have finally started to see the full potential of the former second-rounder.

Egor Sokolov

Järventie’s draft-mate and fellow winger, Sokolov already has four points and eight shots in four games with Belleville in 2022. You can see his and Järventie’s goals in the highlights from their last game here:

Defence

Jake Sanderson

Much like Järventie, Sanderson likely feels like he left some business unfinished at the WJC before the tournament came to a grinding halt. Sanderson could, however, get quite the consolation prize in the form of an invite to the Olympics with team USA now that the NHL has withdrawn its players (unless those get canceled too! (it could happen!)). Sanderson has three points in two games since returning to North Dakota.

Olle Alsing

I thought about giving this spot to Maxence Guenette (four assists and four shots in his last four games) or Lassi Thomson (four shots last week) as each had one assist in two games played since the last update, but Alsing (even as a 25-year-old and barely a prospect) stole the show with the save below, and how often do I highlight actual defensive plays from defenders in these summaries?

Olle Alsing sure saved one there. @AstanaBarys #KHL — This is the KHL (@KHLreplays) January 9, 2022

Goaltender

Mads Søgaard

Søgaard didn’t have a lot in the way of competition with Filip Gustavsson inactive, Kevin Mandolese getting the hook, and Leevi Meriläinen getting shelled in a rare loss for Kingston. Søgaard lost his start last week as he faced a barrage of 37 shots but wrangled a win in relief of Mandolese on the back-half of their weekend series against Springfield in that wild 7-5 contest (highlights above).

Silver Linings:

In Sweden, Oliver Johansson has returned to Timra’s junior team after failing to find his place with the pro team. While the experience in the SHL should bode well for Johansson’s development, I quite enjoy seeing him racking up points again.

After spending the season to date in Belleville as an amateur, Philippe Daoust will return to the QMJHL—just not with Moncton. The Wildcats traded Daoust to Thomas Chabot’s old squad, the Sea Dogs, who will host the Memorial Cup this year. The Senators will have to offer Daoust a contract this summer to retain his rights.

The Sea Dogs have acquired Ottawa Senators 6th round prospect Philippe Daoust from the Moncton Wildcats! Daoust will be joining the team from the Belleville Senators in the AHL. #CityofChampions pic.twitter.com/upb7M2IoX1 — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) January 6, 2022

Joining the parade of Sens prospects traded this season, Hamilton has traded Chandler Romeo to Sarnia.

Speaking of Sens prospects who got a change of scenery, Jonny Tychonick opened up recently about his setbacks with COVID and various injuries in this article. Like fellow 2018 draftee Novak, Tychonick will become a free agent should the Senators choose not to tender a contract this summer.

And in unsurprising but important news, the Sens have officially assigned Tyler Boucher to the Ottawa 67s. We’ve already discussed Boucher’s situation at length on the site so suffice to say, no one likes to see a first-round pick need a change of scenery midway through his first season with the organization but Boucher has a glorious opportunity here to redeem himself and win back some skeptical fans.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned forward Tyler Boucher to @Ottawa67sHockey. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 10, 2022

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 2 1 3 8 15 13% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 3 0 1 1 2 3 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 3 0 0 0 2 4 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 0 5 5 4 13 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 1 0% | 18 2 6 8 4 20 10% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 1 1 2 4 9 11% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 15 2 5 7 20 36 6% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 3 3 4 9 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 2 1 3 4 2 4 25% | 25 5 10 15 10 57 9% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 2 0 0 0 4 8 0% | 27 4 5 9 38 51 8% Cole Reinhardt LW 21 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 26 3 7 10 31 46 7% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 2 2 0 2 2 5 40% | 23 6 12 18 8 68 9% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 0 0 4 5 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 2 0 1 1 12 4 0% | 11 3 3 6 18 30 10% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 3 3 2 15 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 18 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 20 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 0 0 4 6 0% | 21 4 2 6 62 45 9% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 1 0 1 14 16 6% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 2 1 1 2 0 9 11% | 20 6 4 10 16 38 16% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 3 3 2 2 0% | 17 6 16 22 6 48 13% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 0 0 9 12 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 14 14 28 46 91 15% Carson Latimer RW 19 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 28 9 10 19 4 63 14% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 26 8 8 16 28 79 10% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 25 0 5 5 14 30 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton/Sarnia OHL 1 0 1 1 2 1 0% | 29 1 9 10 38 35 3%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk/Moscow KHL 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 45 8 9 17 28 66 12% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 2 0 0 0 2 4 0% | 43 2 8 10 14 69 3% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 20 4 1 5 0 13 31% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 1 3 4 27 26 4% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 3 0 4 4 2 8 0% | 17 5 13 18 6 36 14% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 22 5 12 17 33 50 10%