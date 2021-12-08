Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - December 8th

While the Ottawa Senators won three games in a row this past week, it was a quiet stretch for most of their prospects as Belleville lost three in a row, scoring just one goal in the process. That said, the usual suspects from the CHL and NCAA continued to shine, and one member of that underwhelming class of 2021 had a week for the ages.

Forwards

Zach Ostapchuk

A second-rounder from the aforementioned draft, Ostapchuk had severely underperformed at the start of his year with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL, but in three games this week, he had five (!!!) goals and two assists, to bring him up to 12 points in 16 games. Perhaps he too was bitten on the hand by Brendan Lemieux.

Zack Ostapchuk is on a heater. He posted his second 3-point game of the week on Saturday (2G, 1A) and was named 1st star in a 6-5 win.



Ostapchuk has 9 points (5G, 4A) in his last 6GP #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/Ue6oFQjU1D — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) December 5, 2021

As shown in both of his goals in the above clip, he’s got the hands to create high-danger chances and is capable of quickly accelerating to blow past opposing defenders. It’s disappointing that after such a dominant stretch of games, he’s still only around the same point-per-game pace as he was last season, but we could be seeing the beginning of a massive turnaround here.

Ridly Greig

After breaking out with 9 points in a 4-game stretch, Greig’s one appearance this week saw him get two assists in a 4-1 win over Medicine Hat on Saturday. He’s now up to 25 points in 17 games, which is actually a slower pace than his total last year. The Senators will look to Greig to complete his fourth season with the Brandon Wheat Kings on a high note before he potentially challenges for a spot on the big club in 2022-23.

Jakov Novak

While it's not looking like he'll receive an entry-level deal from an NHL team at this point, Ottawa's first of two seventh-rounders from 2018 had a decent two games for Northeastern University, tallying three assists. He's got 8 points in 18 games in his senior year.

Jakov Novak sealed the win for Northeastern on Friday night with a nice play on the PK, picking up his first assist of the season in the process



Novak has put up Cy Young numbers (5G, 1A) in 17GP with his new team #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/QoRQw4KeIc — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) December 4, 2021

Defencemen

Jake Sanderson

Like Greig, Sanderson is a first-round pick from 2020 who's made constant appearances in this weekly series. Far and away the most promising prospect in the organization, he's kept up his strong sophomore season with three assists in two games this week. With the departure of high-end forwards such as Collin Adams, Grant Mismash, Jordan Kawaguchi, Jasper Weatherby, and Ottawa's Shane Pinto, Sanderson has been relied on to factor into the bulk of UND's offense this year, and he's responded by leading the team in scoring with 19 points in 15 games.

Jake Sanderson records a primary assist here tonight on this goal from Riese Gaber#Sens #GoSensGo #NoDakSens pic.twitter.com/Fh2P1GuWey — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) December 5, 2021

Olle Alsing

You may remember Alsing in a couple of NHL games last season — he’s not under contract with the organization right now but he’s still on the team’s reserve list, as he received a qualifying offer during the offseason. With one assist with Barys Nur-Sultan of the KHL this past week, he’s up to 8 points in 33 games.

Goaltending

Leevi Meriläinen

It’s difficult to evaluate goalie prospects beyond their numbers, and Leevi was the strongest performer this week, allowing a single goal on 49 shots, in back-to-back victories for Kingston.

Leevi Meriläinen has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Week with a 0.5 goals-against average, .980 save percentage, one shutout and a record of 2-0-0-0.



https://t.co/eeDG5QwokL



Congratulations, @merileevi_!#FrontsHockey pic.twitter.com/jSPYHop9V2 — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) December 6, 2021

Like with Ostapchuk, we see a prospect who after a big week, still doesn't have fantastic numbers at this point in the season — the 2020 third-rounder has an .897 save percentage through 19 games, and has received support from a strong team to earn his 12-4-3 record.

Silver Linings

Mads Søgaard was a close second in the race for top goaltending prospect this week, with a .926 save percentage despite two losses with Belleville. After a slow start, the 6’7 Dane has settled in nicely with a .915 save percentage, and a 6-5 record in his first pro season in North America.

Carson Latimer, recently traded from the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Prince Albert Raiders, had an assist in his first game with his new team. He’s up to 9 points in 19 WHL games.

Cole Reinhardt had the honour of scoring Belleville’s only goal this week, in a 3-1 loss to Manitoba on Saturday. Reinhardt’s been one of Belleville’s more productive forwards with 10 points in 19 games, not bad for a seventh-round pick who went undrafted two years in a row.

Stats:

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 18 2 1 3 8 15 13% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 1 1 0 0 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 2 1 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 14 0 5 5 4 12 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 12 2 2 4 2 16 13% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 1 0 1 4 9 11% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 4 7 0% | 8 1 3 4 14 18 6% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 3 3 4 9 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 19 3 6 9 6 39 8% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 6 5 0% | 20 4 5 9 26 36 11% Cole Reinhardt LW 21 AHL 3 1 0 1 2 7 14% | 19 3 7 10 23 35 9% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 2 8 0% | 16 4 9 13 4 40 10% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 0 0 4 5 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 1 1 2 6 16 6% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 3 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 9 0 3 3 2 12 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 18 Boston University 2 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 16 2 1 3 34 20 10% Tyler Kleven LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 17 3 2 5 50 33 9% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 1 0 1 6 14 7% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 2 0 3 3 4 2 0% | 18 5 3 8 16 29 17% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 3 3 0 6 0% | 15 6 13 19 4 46 13% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 0 0 7 1 0% | 4 0 0 0 9 6 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 1 0 2 2 4 4 0% | 17 12 13 25 46 83 14% Carson Latimer RW 18 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 1 0 1 1 2 2 0% | 19 6 3 9 4 38 16% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 3 5 2 7 2 9 56% | 16 6 6 12 15 43 14% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 2 0 0 0 2 4 0% | 22 0 3 3 14 26 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton OHL 3 0 0 0 2 4 0% | 22 1 4 5 28 25 4%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk KHL 3 1 0 1 0 8 13% | 36 5 8 13 24 50 10% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 3 0 1 1 2 7 0% | 33 2 6 8 12 51 4% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 3 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 3 1 4 0 11 27% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 27 12 0% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 5 9 14 4 28 18% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 10 0 0 0 0 13 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 1 0 0 0 0 2 0% | 17 4 9 13 29 42 10%