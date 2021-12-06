LNN: Major Shake-up in Vancouver, Sens State of the Union, Ovechkin gets his 750th and more!

Everything just feels better after a couple of wins, eh? The clouds have lifted, the future is bright once more. What a time to be a fan of the Ottawa Senators hockey franchise.

Speaking of wins, Lauren Theisen had a great piece over at Defect about the Sens and their two unexpected victories over the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche. I recommend a subscription to the site in the strongest of terms, if only so you can enjoy quality writing like this:

It’s incredible how every single Senators win feels like stealing fire from the Gods—like defying an ironclad law of the universe for one little thrill even as you know eternal torment waits around the corner. When you turn on the Sens, there’s at least a 7-in-10 chance that you’re setting yourself up for an ugly loss. But that other 30 percent … man, that’s something special.

On Saturday, Pierre Dorion had something of an impromptu press conference where he shared his thoughts on the season. While he put a lot of the blame for the disappointing season on himself, Dorion also did say that he thought several players were underperforming:

I’m not going to name players, but a lot of the players on this team have underperformed this year to the level that they performed to in the second half last year or if you look at the whole season last year,” Dorion said. “The players have to step up, the coaching staff has to step up, the general manager and the management have to step up. We all have to be better.

I have to admit, I’m struggling to think of who he could mean by this. Virtually all of the returning players are playing at the same level they did last year — which is part of the problem because the roster just isn’t good enough. Injuries haven’t helped things, but I’d be careful saying too much of the downturn is because of underachieving individuals. Let’s check in on this around the trade deadline.