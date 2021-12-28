Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - December 28th

World Juniors

December 26th: Finland 3 - Germany 1

Leevi Meriläinen played well in his first world juniors appearance, allowing just one goal (while on the penalty kill). While the overmatched German squad didn’t challenge the Finnish netminder to the same extent some other opponents may, Meriläinen did stand tall on some big penalty kills. We’ll have to see how the Finnish staff split the workload between their exceptional goaltending tandem and what that means for Leevi. Highlights.

December 26th: Canada 6 - Czechia 3

Ridly Greig didn’t get in on the scoring in this one but he stayed out of the penalty box, won half of his faceoffs, and wasn’t on the ice for any goals against. Oh and if you like microstats then I have even more good news for you. Highlights. Canada plays Austria today at 7PM EST.

December 26th: USA 3 - Slovakia 2

Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven probably didn’t expect this one to come down to the wire the way it did with the US racking up 42 shots. But credit to the Slovakian team for hanging around throughout the third period and making the most of some great goaltending. For all of team USA’s penalty trouble in this one, Sanderson and Kleven managed to stay out of the box with the former playing a hefty 22 minutes and the latter clocking in at just under 17. Sanderson did get a touch on USA’s second powerplay goal (and was on the ice as a penalty killer for Slovakia’s powerplay goal). Kleven was on the ice for one (almost two!) Slovakian goals. Highlights. The US play the Swiss at 4:30PM EST.

December 27th: Finland 7 - Austria 1

Roby Järventie exited COVID protocol in time for the Finn’s second game of the tournament but didn’t get in on the scoring as Brad Lambert’s line did most of the damage in a non-contest (shots 48-9). And while Roby did take a penalty at the end of the first period, he also had two shots in his first game back, and we’ll see how his role grows throughout the tournament as he played just 11 minutes in this one. Highlights.

Silver Linings:

It appears Traktor has traded Vitaly Abramov to CSKA just before the KHL trade deadline. Both teams rank near the top of the standings so I don’t expect Abramov’s role to change substantially.

Erik Brännström has returned to practice for Ottawa after suffering a broken hand earlier this season. Blocking. Shots. Is. Bad.

And if you want to read even more praise for Sanderson’s performance through his sophomore season thus far, check out this piece from NCAA news.

Stats

WJC - - - - - T O T A L - - - - - - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Ridly Greig LW/C 19 Germany 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie LW 19 Finland 1 0 0 0 2 2 0% Jake Sanderson LD 19 USA 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% Tyler Kleven LD 19 USA 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP W L OT GA SA SV% Leevi Meriläinen G 19 Finland 1 1 0 0 1 24 95.8%

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 2 1 3 8 15 13% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 3 0 1 1 2 3 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 2 1 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 5 5 4 12 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 2 2 4 2 16 13% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 1 1 2 4 9 11% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 10 1 4 5 18 23 4% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 3 3 4 9 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 3 6 9 8 45 7% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 22 4 5 9 28 39 10% Cole Reinhardt LW 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 3 7 10 25 37 8% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 4 10 14 6 56 7% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 0 0 4 5 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 3 2 5 6 21 14% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 0 3 3 2 15 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 18 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 4 2 6 58 39 10% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 10 1 0 1 12 16 6% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 5 3 8 16 29 17% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 6 13 19 4 46 13% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 9 11 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 14 14 28 46 91 15% Carson Latimer RW 18 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 1 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 25 9 8 17 4 57 16% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 1 0 0 0 2 6 0% | 24 7 8 15 21 70 10% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 25 0 5 5 14 30 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 1 7 8 36 33 3%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk KHL 3 1 1 2 0 5 20% | 41 8 9 17 26 61 13% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 3 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 39 2 8 10 12 60 3% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 20 4 1 5 0 13 31% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 12 1 3 4 27 21 5% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 5 9 14 4 28 18% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 2 0 2 2 4 3 0% | 21 5 11 16 33 46 11%