Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - December 21st

With the Ottawa Senators season on pause until Monday at the earliest, and similar stoppages happening in different leagues as well, there were very few prospects who saw any action this week. One of those three, however, has continued to make the most of an opportunity with a new team in the WHL.
- When Carson Latimer was traded from the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Prince Albert Raiders a few weeks ago, as part of a package for defensemen Kaiden Guhle, it was a clear sign that the fourth-round selection from the recent draft was heading to a team of lower quality, especially considering the Raiders were roughly twenty points back of the Oil Kings in the WHL standings at that point. However, Latimer seems to be doing just fine with his new team — in fact, he’s got 8 points in 6 games, including three assists in his three games this past week, as well as a disallowed goal. His 1.33 points per game with Prince Albert is a much higher pace than his 0.44 with Edmonton, and if he can continue on this pace throughout his junior career, that will go a long way towards becoming at least one successful Sens pick from 2021.
- Zach Ostapchuk is another 2021 draft pick who had a decent week, with a goal, two assists, and fifteen shots on goal in four games.
An early second-round pick, Ostapchuk now has 15 points in 23 games with the Vancouver Giants this season, one point fewer in one game more compared to last year's total. Once the WHL resumes, he's going to need to go on a quite a run if he wants to cement himself as a top prospect in Ottawa's system.
- Chandler Romeo, Ottawa's seventh-round pick from 2021, currently has 8 points in 27 games with the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs, after a week in which he had one assist and three shots on goal in two games.
- Lastly, Ridly Greig, the 28th pick from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, is practicing on Team Canada's third line in preparation for the World Juniors. Greig is having a strong season with Brandon of the WHL, but it may surprise you to hear that his 1.47 points per game this year is actually lower than his 1.52 last season. After missing out on a chance to make last year's team because of a positive COVID-19 test, Greig hopes to be an instrumental part of Canada's squad this year, by wreaking havoc in all three zones. With Jake Sanderson starring on the U.S.A. blueline, he'll need to bring his entire bag of tricks to the rink if he wants to strike gold.
Stats:
Pro (NHL, AHL, ECHL)
|
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|18
|2
|1
|3
|8
|15
|13%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|1
|2
|3
|10
|21
|5%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|0
|5
|5
|4
|12
|0%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|2
|2
|4
|2
|16
|13%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|11%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|10
|1
|4
|5
|18
|23
|4%
|Shane Pinto
|C
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|9
|0%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|19
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|21
|3
|6
|9
|8
|45
|7%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|22
|4
|5
|9
|28
|39
|10%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|21
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|21
|3
|7
|10
|25
|37
|8%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|18
|4
|10
|14
|6
|56
|7%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|3
|2
|5
|6
|21
|14%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|11
|0
|3
|3
|2
|15
|0%
NCAA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|18
|Boston University
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|17
|2
|1
|3
|34
|21
|10%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|19
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|19
|4
|2
|6
|58
|39
|10%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|21
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|10
|1
|0
|1
|12
|16
|6%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|23
|Northeastern Univ.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|18
|5
|3
|8
|16
|29
|17%
|Jake Sanderson
|LD
|19
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|15
|6
|13
|19
|4
|46
|13%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|21
|Univ. of Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|11
|0%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|19
|Brandon
|WHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|19
|14
|14
|28
|46
|91
|15%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|18
|Edmonton/Prince Albert
|WHL
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|9
|0%
||
|24
|9
|7
|16
|4
|55
|16%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|18
|Vancouver
|WHL
|4
|1
|2
|3
|2
|15
|7%
||
|23
|7
|8
|15
|19
|61
|11%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|19
|London/Kingston
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|25
|0
|5
|5
|14
|30
|0%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|18
|Hamilton
|OHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
||
|27
|1
|7
|8
|26
|33
|3%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Vitaly Abramov
|LW/RW
|23
|Chelyabinsk
|KHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|38
|7
|8
|15
|26
|56
|13%
|Olle Alsing
|LD
|25
|Nur-Sultan
|KHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|35
|2
|8
|10
|12
|55
|4%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Malmö
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|20
|4
|1
|5
|0
|13
|31%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Troja/Ljungby IF
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|11
|1
|3
|4
|27
|20
|5%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|5
|9
|14
|4
|28
|18%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0%
|Viktor Lodin
|C/LW
|22
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|19
|5
|9
|14
|29
|43
|12%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|32
|4
|87.5%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Ottawa
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|373
|40
|89.3%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|9
|4
|4
|0
|0
|261
|25
|90.4%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Atlanta
|ECHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|96
|8
|91.7%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|19
|Kingston
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|21
|14
|4
|3
|0
|638
|66
|89.7%
|Mads Søgaard
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|318
|27
|91.5%
Loading comments...