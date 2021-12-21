Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - December 21st

With the Ottawa Senators season on pause until Monday at the earliest, and similar stoppages happening in different leagues as well, there were very few prospects who saw any action this week. One of those three, however, has continued to make the most of an opportunity with a new team in the WHL.

When Carson Latimer was traded from the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Prince Albert Raiders a few weeks ago, as part of a package for defensemen Kaiden Guhle, it was a clear sign that the fourth-round selection from the recent draft was heading to a team of lower quality, especially considering the Raiders were roughly twenty points back of the Oil Kings in the WHL standings at that point. However, Latimer seems to be doing just fine with his new team — in fact, he’s got 8 points in 6 games, including three assists in his three games this past week, as well as a disallowed goal. His 1.33 points per game with Prince Albert is a much higher pace than his 0.44 with Edmonton, and if he can continue on this pace throughout his junior career, that will go a long way towards becoming at least one successful Sens pick from 2021.

Zach Ostapchuk is another 2021 draft pick who had a decent week, with a goal, two assists, and fifteen shots on goal in four games.

Zack Ostapchuk scored his 7th of the season on Saturday in a 3-1 win



An early second-round pick, Ostapchuk now has 15 points in 23 games with the Vancouver Giants this season, one point fewer in one game more compared to last year's total. Once the WHL resumes, he's going to need to go on a quite a run if he wants to cement himself as a top prospect in Ottawa's system.

Chandler Romeo, Ottawa's seventh-round pick from 2021, currently has 8 points in 27 games with the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs, after a week in which he had one assist and three shots on goal in two games.

Lastly, Ridly Greig, the 28th pick from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, is practicing on Team Canada's third line in preparation for the World Juniors. Greig is having a strong season with Brandon of the WHL, but it may surprise you to hear that his 1.47 points per game this year is actually lower than his 1.52 last season. After missing out on a chance to make last year's team because of a positive COVID-19 test, Greig hopes to be an instrumental part of Canada's squad this year, by wreaking havoc in all three zones. With Jake Sanderson starring on the U.S.A. blueline, he'll need to bring his entire bag of tricks to the rink if he wants to strike gold.

Pro (NHL, AHL, ECHL) - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 2 1 3 8 15 13% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 1 1 0 0 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 2 1 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 5 5 4 12 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 2 2 4 2 16 13% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 1 0 1 4 9 11% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 10 1 4 5 18 23 4% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 3 3 4 9 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 3 6 9 8 45 7% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 22 4 5 9 28 39 10% Cole Reinhardt LW 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 21 3 7 10 25 37 8% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 4 10 14 6 56 7% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 0 0 4 5 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 3 2 5 6 21 14% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 0 3 3 2 15 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 18 Boston University 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 4 2 6 58 39 10% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 10 1 0 1 12 16 6% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 5 3 8 16 29 17% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 6 13 19 4 46 13% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 9 11 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 14 14 28 46 91 15% Carson Latimer RW 18 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 3 0 3 3 0 9 0% | 24 9 7 16 4 55 16% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 4 1 2 3 2 15 7% | 23 7 8 15 19 61 11% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 25 0 5 5 14 30 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton OHL 2 0 1 1 2 5 0% | 27 1 7 8 26 33 3%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 38 7 8 15 26 56 13% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 35 2 8 10 12 55 4% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 20 4 1 5 0 13 31% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 1 3 4 27 20 5% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 5 9 14 4 28 18% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 19 5 9 14 29 43 12%