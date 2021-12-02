Game 21 Preview + Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Carolina Hurricanes

The Ottawa Senators may have officially reached rock bottom after losing to the Vancouver Canucks last night. Tonight, they face a much harder opponent in the Carolina Hurricanes and it will be interesting to see how the Sens respond after the embarrassing showing last night.

It seems sending Matt Murray to Belleville hasn’t helped the goalie situation in Ottawa. It appears the issue was maybe defense all along but who would have known? Either way, as expected with a back to back, Anton Forsberg will be starting in net tonight.

DJ Smith seems to be reverting back to Stützle on centre and it would be nice to see him in that position for a longer period of time and see how he would adjust. Newcomer Adam Gaudette scored his first goal last night and hopefully he goes on some sort of run.

According to DJ Smith, lineup stays the same as last night with Tyler Ennis coming back into the lineup - the decision on who he’s replacing is still to be determined. As mentioned above, Anton Forsberg will be in net.

The big questions:

Will the Sens ever win again?

Seriously, will they?

Will we ever hear anything from Pierre Dorion or Pierre “Media Mastermind” McGuire?

Will Drake Batherson continue his point-per-game pace?

Would there be anything more Sens than beating one of the best teams in the league after falling to three of the worst back-to-back-to-back?

Game details for tonight:

Stats Preview

Team Stats Game 21 Ottawa Senators Carolina Hurricanes Game 21 Ottawa Senators Carolina Hurricanes Category # Rank # Rank Goals/GP 2.4 27th 3.19 10th Goals Against/GP 3.95 32nd 2.24 3rd Shots/GP 28.9 26th 33 11th Shots Against/GP 34.4 30th 27.6 1st Powerplay % 17.70% 21st 18.60% 16th Penalty Kill % 73.40% 28th 87.70% 4th Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 44.92% 32nd 54.94% 2nd xGF % (5v5 SVA) 45.58 29th 54.16% 7th