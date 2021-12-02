 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WJC Selection Camp Rosters, Trade Rumours, and More!

It’s the Thursday Edition of Links, News and Notes!

By Beata
/ new
NHL: OCT 02 Preseason - Senators at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There’s plenty to talk about around the hockey world, as trade rumours heat up, a few teams continue to freefall in the standings, and the World Junior Championships draw closer.

Loading comments...