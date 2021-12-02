Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - December 2nd

*Note: To keep things consistent across updates, stats are current as of Monday night
Prospect Team of the Week
Forwards
Ridly Greig:
Look now I don’t want to alarm anyone but Greig recently had a three-game streak of at least two points while averaging six shots. While we seem to have reached a consensus around Jake Sanderson as the top prospect in the Senators’ system, Greig won’t go quietly into that good night. Penalties continue to plague his game but he still wins a lot of faceoffs to compliment his offensive output. Also it seems good that Greig got a hat trick last Friday:
Roby Järventie:
While he has had a slightly slower curve as an AHL rookie than some of us would have hoped, Järventie’s North American game has started to take shape and he now has 12 points through his first 20 AHL games over parts of two seasons with a respectable 42 shots along the way. More importantly, Järventie has cut back on his PIM substantially and he’ll likely break out of his 8% shooting funk any day now that the Belleville Sens seem rolling in earnest.
Egor Sokolov:
We spill a lot of ink around these parts over Sokolov because he has one of the best prospect personalities we’ve ever seen from a Senator and it’s impossible for us not to want to see him succeed in Ottawa one of these days. Since returning from his four-game NHL stint earlier this month, Sokolov has gone off in Belleville with seven points and 17 shots in four games, basically doubling his totals from before his call-up.
Defence
Chandler Romeo:
In the grand scheme of players I figure to have on my radar when writing up these reports, Romeo ranks pretty far down there. That being said, the defender has seven shots in his last four games and three assists over that span and Hamilton hasn’t lost in regulation in over two weeks so I think the rookie deserves some credit.
Lassi Thomson:
Albeit in a small sample size of just six games, fans have found a lot to like about Thomson’s performance at the NHL level. Thomson recorded at least a shot in his last four games and shot attempts in his last five while breaking even in penalties taken/drawn and turning over the puck exactly zero times. While the on-ice numbers like corsi and expected goals haven’t exactly flattered Thomson, no one looking at this team and its overall performance will hold a rookie defender accountable especially considering his performance relative to his peers.
Goaltender
Mads Søgaard:
Currently rocking a four-game winning streak and six-game streak of allowing two goals, Søgaard has rebounded mightily from two rough outings in his first three games this season, and has sported a save percentage of 92 or better in every appearance since his last non-quality start on November 3rd. Did I mention that Søgaard has faced over 30 shots in each of those last four wins? This guy deserves a lot of credit for helping turn things around in Belleville after a shaky start to the season.
Silver Linings
- While they didn’t make team of the week honours, a couple of my favourite under-the-radar prospects in Philippe Daoust and Maxence Guenette have started finding their grooves since graduating from the QMJHL for their rookie AHL seasons. Daoust has assists in four of his last six games and a six-game streak going with a shot on goal. Guenette meanwhile has points in three of his last four games and eleven shots in his last five games (not to mention just two penalty minutes on the season as a defender!):
- With Matt Murray Belleville-bound for the time being, Kevin Mandolese will report to ECHL Atlanta to ensure ample ice-time. We all figured Mando would end up the odd-man out in a scenario like this (although we probably assumed Filip Gustavsson or Anton Forsberg would get sent down first). I don’t think this hampers Madolese’s development but it seems like a logistical pain for anyone.
- While he hasn’t quite lived up the expectations put upon him via his second-round selection at the NHL entry draft this past summer, Ben Roger could still get his season on track thanks to a trade from OHL London to Kingston where he’ll join fellow Sens prospect Leevi Meriläinen:
- Viktor Lodin deserves a shoutout here as well for his point-streak with two goals and five assists over five games with twelve shots to boot.
- Jake Sanderson (who currently trails only Owen Power in points per game among NCAA defenders) and Tyler Kleven had two very different weeks at UND. While the former continued developing his annual highlight reel, the latter found himself in more penalty trouble.
Stats:
Pro
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|AHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|15
|2
|1
|3
|8
|12
|17%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|1
|2
|3
|10
|21
|5%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|AHL
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0%
||
|12
|0
|5
|5
|4
|11
|0%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|20
|AHL
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|7
|14%
||
|9
|2
|2
|4
|2
|13
|15%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|NHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|11%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|1
|3
|4
|10
|11
|9%
|Shane Pinto
|C
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|9
|0%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|19
|AHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0%
||
|16
|3
|6
|9
|6
|36
|8%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|22
|AHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|7
|2
|0%
||
|17
|4
|5
|9
|20
|31
|13%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|21
|AHL
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|25%
||
|16
|2
|7
|9
|21
|28
|7%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|AHL
|3
|2
|4
|6
|2
|13
|15%
||
|13
|4
|9
|13
|4
|40
|10%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|16
|6%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|NHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0%
||
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|8
|0%
NCAA
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|18
|Boston University
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|100%
||
|14
|2
|1
|3
|32
|18
|11%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|19
|Univ. of North Dakota
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1
|0%
||
|15
|3
|2
|5
|50
|30
|10%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|21
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|8
|1
|0
|1
|6
|14
|7%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|23
|Northeastern Univ.
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|25%
||
|16
|5
|0
|5
|12
|27
|19%
|Jake Sanderson
|LD
|19
|Univ. of North Dakota
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0%
||
|13
|6
|10
|16
|4
|40
|15%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|21
|Univ. of Omaha
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0%
CHL
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|19
|Brandon
|WHL
|3
|5
|4
|9
|9
|17
|29%
||
|15
|12
|11
|23
|37
|79
|15%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|18
|Edmonton
|WHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|18
|6
|2
|8
|2
|36
|17%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|18
|Vancouver
|WHL
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0%
||
|13
|1
|3
|4
|13
|34
|3%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|19
|London/Kingston
|OHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
||
|20
|0
|3
|3
|12
|22
|0%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|18
|Hamilton
|OHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|6
|4
|0%
||
|19
|1
|4
|5
|26
|21
|5%
Europe
|Vitaly Abramov
|LW/RW
|23
|Chelyabinsk
|KHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0%
||
|33
|4
|8
|12
|24
|42
|10%
|Olle Alsing
|LD
|25
|Nur-Sultan
|KHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|30
|2
|5
|7
|10
|44
|5%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Malmö
|SHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|100%
||
|15
|3
|1
|4
|0
|11
|27%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Troja/Ljungby IF
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|1
|1
|27
|12
|0%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|5
|9
|14
|4
|28
|18%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0%
||
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0%
|Viktor Lodin
|C/LW
|22
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|20%
||
|16
|4
|9
|13
|29
|40
|10%
Goalies
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|32
|4
|87.5%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Ottawa
|NHL
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|36
|3
|91.7%
||
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|311
|29
|90.7%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|38
|3
|92.1%
||
|8
|3
|4
|0
|0
|236
|24
|89.8%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|19
|Kingston
|OHL
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|99
|12
|87.9%
||
|17
|10
|4
|3
|0
|516
|57
|89.0%
|Mads Søgaard
|20
|Belleville
|AHL
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|74
|4
|94.6%
||
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|264
|23
|91.3%
