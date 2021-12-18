Game 28 Preview and Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Philadelphia Flyers

After an improbable run that saw Ottawa digging up from the depths of despair of November, and defeating four of the top teams in the league in early December, the Sens suffered a hard-luck loss against Tampa Bay this past Thursday. Tonight we’ll see if Ottawa has actually turned over a new leaf in this calendar month or if they revert to their November ways of getting mired in the quicksand against lesser opponents.
The still-hot Anton “Horny Dog” Forsberg will get the start again and Jacob Bernard-Docker will draw into an otherwise unchanged lineup from Thursday:
Tkachuk Norris Batherson
Formenton Stützle CBrown
Sanford Tierney Ennis
Paul Gambrell Watson
Chabot Zaitsev
Holden Zub
Heatherington Mete
The Flyers ran these lines this morning:
Farabee-Couturier-Konecny
Lindblom-Giroux-Atkinson
Laughton-Hayes-van Riemsdyk
Cates-Brown-MacEwen
Provorov-Braun
Sanheim-Ristolainen
Yandle-Connauton
Game Notes:
- Of note for Ottawa, the Senators have placed Nikita Zaitsev on injured reserve, hence JBD drawing in tonight.
- The Senators will not get to face off against former teammates Derick Brassard (scratch) and Nate Thompson (IR).
- After getting stonewalled by the Lightning’s top netminder on Thursday, the Sens will face the Flyers backup, Martin Jones, as Carter Hart (who has enjoyed a resurgent season to date) will miss tonight’s game due to illness. To my knowledge, tonight the Flyers will dress a backup goalie other than Jones or Hart for the first time this season.
- Philadelphia has gone 3-2-1 since Mike Yeo replaced Alain Vigneault on December 6th.
- Also of note since these two teams last played, the Flyers’ front office has overhauled the roster substantially with Jakub Voracek, Shayne Gostisbehere, Nolan Patrick, and Robert Hagg leaving town; and Cam Atkinson, Rasmus Ristolainen, Keith Yandle, and Ryan Ellis (IR) coming in.
- It bears mentioning that for all their struggles this season, and even without Hart in the net tonight, the Flyers still have decent top-six (including pending UFA Claude Giroux).
- In terms of the actual match-up, Ottawa’s good powerplay and bad penalty kill will lock horns with Philadelphia’s bad powerplay and good penalty kill. Neither of these teams thrives at five-on-five and Ottawa has a bit of an edge in terms of penalty differential.
Where to watch: SN1, SN360, TSN1200 @ 7PM EST
Stats
Players
|Game 28
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Philadelphia
|Flyers
|Game 28
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Philadelphia
|Flyers
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Josh Norris
|14
|Cam Atkinson
|12
|Assists
|Drake Batherson
|19
|Claude Giroux
|14
|Points
|Drake Batherson
|28
|Claude Giroux
|24
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|78
|Cam Atkinson
|79
|TOI
|Thomas Chabot
|27:01
|Ivan Provorov
|24:18
Teams
|Game 28
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Philadelphia
|Flyers
|Game 28
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Philadelphia
|Flyers
|Category
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|#
|Goals
|19th
|2.76
|26th
|2.58
|Goals against
|31st
|3.58
|22nd
|3.14
|Shots
|27th
|28.56
|16th
|30.95
|Shots against
|29th
|33.36
|31st
|34.30
|Powerplay
|12th
|20.0%
|26th
|16.3%
|Penalty Kill
|25th
|77.3%
|12th
|81.3%
|Corsi
|31st
|44.4%
|23rd
|47.3%
|xGoals
|28th
|45.7%
|30th
|45.3%
