Game 27 Preview + Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning

The Ottawa Senators are rolling into Tampa Bay tonight with more confidence than they’ve had all season.

The Lightning are good. I don’t need to tell you that. The Sens will definitely have their work cut out for them tonight, but we’ve also seen them rise to the occasion against lots of good teams recently. The last time these two met, the Sens won 4-0.

Everything is clicking right now, and against the top teams in the league, too. The Sens dug themselves into way too big a hole at the beginning of the season to be talking about playoffs, but they do have a chance to move up a spot in the standings with a win tonight, and their best players are beginning to climb the NHL leaderboard.

The lineup will be announced at game time. It seems likely they’ll go with the same one we saw against Florida, since that’s what we’ve been seeing at practice so far. That would be:

Tkachuk - Norris - Batherson

Formenton - Stützle - CBrown

Sanford - Tierney - Ennis

Paul - Gambrell - Watson

Chabot - Zaitsev

Holden - Zub

Heatherington - Mete

No news on who starts in net.

Game Notes

We’ve reached a milestone in the season: a team playing their actual starting goaltender against the Sens. Vasilevskiy starts in net for the two-time defending champs.

I guess the Lightning saw what happened to the last backup goaltender who tried to take on this group. Poor guy got sens’d:

Spencer Knight has been sent to the AHL, per the transactions page. — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) December 16, 2021

The Lightning are riding a big home winning streak, and Vasilevskiy has been incredible. But then again, the Panthers were in a similar situation before getting sens’d, so you never know.

Ottawa has been excellent on special teams recently, including against Tampa Bay, but they can’t keep relying on their penalty kill. The coach talked about the need to stay out of the box in his most recent media availability. We’ll see if that happens.

Puck drop is at 7pm ET. You can watch live on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen on TSN 1200.

Stats Preview

Player Stats Game 27 Ottawa Senators Tampa Bay Lightning Game 27 Ottawa Senators Tampa Bay Lightning Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 14 Steven Stamkos 13 Assists Drake Batherson 19 Victor Hedman 22 Points Drake Batherson 28 Steven Stamkos 33 Shots Brady Tkachuk 75 Steven Stamkos 73 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 27:54:00 Victor Hedman 25:00:00