Game 26 Preview + Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Florida Panthers

The Senators are coming off an impressive 4-0 win against the Stanley Cup Champions. In what we can say was the team’s best game of the season, the expectations are high for tonight’s performance.

Anton Forsberg is expected to make the start again tonight and he more than deserved it. It’s quite impressive how Forsberg went from being the most unreliable performer of our three goalies to swiftly claiming the top spot. His shutout last game proved that the 3-game winning streak wasn’t just a glitch and that he may have tapped into a new playing field. Maybe Filip Gustavsson can follow suit soon?

DJ Smith didn’t announce a lineup for tonight’s game but it does sound like he’s leaning towards replicating the one from last game. The only change I am hoping (expecting) to see is JBD being inserted in the lineup.

DJ Smith just now to @TSN1200 on potential #Sens

line-up changes for tonight:

"we'll release that at game time, but I like what I saw last game" — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 14, 2021

Monday practice lines from Florida.



Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Formenton Stützle CBrown

Sanford Tierney Ennis

Paul Gambrell Watson

XXXX Gaudette XXXX



Chabot Zaitsev

Holden Zub

Heatherington Mete

XXXX JBD — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 13, 2021

Game Notes:

Anthony Duclair is coming back into the Panthers lineup tonight, as former Sens player usually do I expect at least one goal from the disgruntled ex-Senator.

Brady Tkachuk had a flawless game against Tampa Bay, will he continue on his recent surge?

Speaking of surging performances, Josh Norris has been absolutely fantastic this season but when will he finally get his hat trick? Tonight maybe?

The Tampa Bay Lightning may be the Stanley Cup Champions but the Florida Panthers are this season’s hottest team so if we’re talking tests, this is a huge one for a confident Sens team

The Sens will be facing Spencer Knight, still not an “easy” opponent and hopefully not a case of the Sens making the backup goalie look like a hot star again

The Panthers will be missing their leading goal scorer, Aleksander Barkov which gives the Sens a bit of an advantage

Puck drop is 7 pm ET, you watch the game on TSN5 or RDS or listen on TSN1200 radio.

Stats

Player Stats Game 26 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers Game 26 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers Category Player # Player # Goals Josh Norris 12 Aleksander Barkov 10 Assists Drake Batherson 16 Jonathan Huberdeau 22 Points Drake Batherson 24 Jonathan Huberdeau 31 Shots Brady Tkachuk 72 Aaron Ekblad 90 Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 27:09 Aaron Ekblad 25:39