Game 26 Preview + Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Florida Panthers

The Senators are coming off an impressive 4-0 win against the Stanley Cup Champions. In what we can say was the team’s best game of the season, the expectations are high for tonight’s performance.
Anton Forsberg is expected to make the start again tonight and he more than deserved it. It’s quite impressive how Forsberg went from being the most unreliable performer of our three goalies to swiftly claiming the top spot. His shutout last game proved that the 3-game winning streak wasn’t just a glitch and that he may have tapped into a new playing field. Maybe Filip Gustavsson can follow suit soon?
DJ Smith didn’t announce a lineup for tonight’s game but it does sound like he’s leaning towards replicating the one from last game. The only change I am hoping (expecting) to see is JBD being inserted in the lineup.
DJ Smith just now to @TSN1200 on potential #Sens— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 14, 2021
line-up changes for tonight:
"we'll release that at game time, but I like what I saw last game"
Monday practice lines from Florida.— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 13, 2021
Tkachuk Norris Batherson
Formenton Stützle CBrown
Sanford Tierney Ennis
Paul Gambrell Watson
XXXX Gaudette XXXX
Chabot Zaitsev
Holden Zub
Heatherington Mete
XXXX JBD
Game Notes:
- Anthony Duclair is coming back into the Panthers lineup tonight, as former Sens player usually do I expect at least one goal from the disgruntled ex-Senator.
- Brady Tkachuk had a flawless game against Tampa Bay, will he continue on his recent surge?
- Speaking of surging performances, Josh Norris has been absolutely fantastic this season but when will he finally get his hat trick? Tonight maybe?
- The Tampa Bay Lightning may be the Stanley Cup Champions but the Florida Panthers are this season’s hottest team so if we’re talking tests, this is a huge one for a confident Sens team
- The Sens will be facing Spencer Knight, still not an “easy” opponent and hopefully not a case of the Sens making the backup goalie look like a hot star again
- The Panthers will be missing their leading goal scorer, Aleksander Barkov which gives the Sens a bit of an advantage
- Puck drop is 7 pm ET, you watch the game on TSN5 or RDS or listen on TSN1200 radio.
Stats
Player Stats
|Game 26
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Florida
|Panthers
|Game 26
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Florida
|Panthers
|Category
|Player
|#
|Player
|#
|Goals
|Josh Norris
|12
|Aleksander Barkov
|10
|Assists
|Drake Batherson
|16
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|22
|Points
|Drake Batherson
|24
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|31
|Shots
|Brady Tkachuk
|72
|Aaron Ekblad
|90
|Time on Ice/GP
|Thomas Chabot
|27:09
|Aaron Ekblad
|25:39
Team Stats
|Game 26
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Florida
|Panthers
|Game 26
|Ottawa
|Senators
|Florida
|Panthers
|Category
|#
|Rank
|#
|Rank
|Goals/GP
|2.64
|26th
|3.7
|2nd
|Goals Against/GP
|3.72
|32nd
|2.7
|12th
|Shots/GP
|28.4
|29th
|36.1
|1st
|Shots Against/GP
|34.1
|30th
|30.6
|11th
|Powerplay %
|19.10%
|15th
|18.80%
|17th
|Penalty Kill %
|75.30%
|27th
|81.00%
|16th
|Corsi % (5v5 SVA)
|44.81%
|31st
|57.13%
|1st
|xGF % (5v5 SVA)
|45.20%
|31st
|56.26%
|1st
