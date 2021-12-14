 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 26 Preview + Open Thread: Ottawa Senators @ Florida Panthers

Can we get us another winning streak going?

By Nada Alg
Tampa Bay Lightning v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

The Senators are coming off an impressive 4-0 win against the Stanley Cup Champions. In what we can say was the team’s best game of the season, the expectations are high for tonight’s performance.

Anton Forsberg is expected to make the start again tonight and he more than deserved it. It’s quite impressive how Forsberg went from being the most unreliable performer of our three goalies to swiftly claiming the top spot. His shutout last game proved that the 3-game winning streak wasn’t just a glitch and that he may have tapped into a new playing field. Maybe Filip Gustavsson can follow suit soon?

DJ Smith didn’t announce a lineup for tonight’s game but it does sound like he’s leaning towards replicating the one from last game. The only change I am hoping (expecting) to see is JBD being inserted in the lineup.

Game Notes:

  • Anthony Duclair is coming back into the Panthers lineup tonight, as former Sens player usually do I expect at least one goal from the disgruntled ex-Senator.
  • Brady Tkachuk had a flawless game against Tampa Bay, will he continue on his recent surge?
  • Speaking of surging performances, Josh Norris has been absolutely fantastic this season but when will he finally get his hat trick? Tonight maybe?
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning may be the Stanley Cup Champions but the Florida Panthers are this season’s hottest team so if we’re talking tests, this is a huge one for a confident Sens team
  • The Sens will be facing Spencer Knight, still not an “easy” opponent and hopefully not a case of the Sens making the backup goalie look like a hot star again
  • The Panthers will be missing their leading goal scorer, Aleksander Barkov which gives the Sens a bit of an advantage
  • Puck drop is 7 pm ET, you watch the game on TSN5 or RDS or listen on TSN1200 radio.

Stats

Player Stats

Game 26 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers
Game 26 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers
Category Player # Player #
Goals Josh Norris 12 Aleksander Barkov 10
Assists Drake Batherson 16 Jonathan Huberdeau 22
Points Drake Batherson 24 Jonathan Huberdeau 31
Shots Brady Tkachuk 72 Aaron Ekblad 90
Time on Ice/GP Thomas Chabot 27:09 Aaron Ekblad 25:39

Team Stats

Game 26 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers
Game 26 Ottawa Senators Florida Panthers
Category # Rank # Rank
Goals/GP 2.64 26th 3.7 2nd
Goals Against/GP 3.72 32nd 2.7 12th
Shots/GP 28.4 29th 36.1 1st
Shots Against/GP 34.1 30th 30.6 11th
Powerplay % 19.10% 15th 18.80% 17th
Penalty Kill % 75.30% 27th 81.00% 16th
Corsi % (5v5 SVA) 44.81% 31st 57.13% 1st
xGF % (5v5 SVA) 45.20% 31st 56.26% 1st

