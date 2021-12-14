Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - December 14th

Prospect Team of the Week:
Forwards
Vitaly Abramov
Don’t look now but our old friend has goals in three of his last four games and 12 shots over that same span. Abramov has had a few such streaks throughout the season balanced out with lengthy goalless stretches. Playing on one of the top teams in the KHL’s eastern conference, Abramov has averaged just over 14 minutes per game. He still has another year on his contract with his hometown team after this season.
Vitaly Abramov #TRK
1-1 #KHL
Vitaly Abramov #TRK
1-1 #KHL #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/P4oqtJB6hN
Ridly Greig
Making a strong case as the best forward in Ottawa’s system, Greig already has five points and 12 shots through three games in December (with no penalties this week! (and the Wheat Kings won both of their games)). And most noteworthy of all, Greig will represent the Senators on the Canadian team at the World Juniors later this month.
Ridly Greig had 3 points on Tuesday night (2G, 1A) in a 6-4 win
Greig has been on a tear lately, posting 5 multi-point games in his last 7GP
Greig has been on a tear lately, posting 5 multi-point games in his last 7GP #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/kXOGn85v0j
Carson Latimer
Sticking to our WHL representatives, Latimer has five points through three games and ten shots since his trade to Prince Albert from Edmonton this month. While it probably stings leaving one of the top teams in the WHL, Latimer has already started making the most of his expanded role with the Raiders and could end up one of the redeeming selections of a controversial 2021 Senators draft class.
First as a Raider for Carson Latimer!
Defence
Tyler Kleven
With some big names like Erik Brännström and Jake Sanderson sidelined with injury, we didn’t have too much to work with in terms of defence this week but Kleven had six more shots this week and added an empty net goal to his totals in Sanderson’s abcence. So far Kleven has already eclipsed his shot total from last year, matched his assists, and will set a new high in goals at this current pace, in his sophomore year. Like I said, Kleven only scored an empty-netter this week so enjoy this Viktor Lodin highlight instead. Kleven and Sanderson will once again represent the Senators on team USA at the WJC.
Lassi Thomson
Making the most of his circumstances, Thomson has more than doubled his point total to date for this AHL season since returning to Belleville from Ottawa. Granted Thomson has thrown the puck at the net all season, so more than anything he has started getting some bounces going his way in his second AHL season. With some meaningful NHL minutes now under his belt and as one of Belleville’s top defenders, we’ve started to see Thomson settle into the North American game right before our eyes after a disappointing finish to his career in Finland.
Lassi Thomson scored a beauty in his return to Belleville's lineup on Friday, part of a 2-point night in a 4-1 win
Goaltender
Kevin Mandolese
With due credit to Leevi Meriläinen (who along with Roby Järventie will represent the Senators at the WJC for Finland) who won both of his decisions this week for Kingston, Mandolese had the better overall percentages despite a hectic schedule split between ECHL Atlanta and AHL Belleville. While Mandolese played valiantly in Atlanta and had one of his best games upon his return to Belleville, I don’t envy anyone having to make that trek on a regular basis.
MANDO SAYS NO
Kevin Mandolese shuts down a breakaway chance here in the first!
Kevin Mandolese shuts down a breakaway chance here in the first!#GoGlads⚔️ pic.twitter.com/srHeNCmC8X
Silver Linings:
- With ten days between games, it appears SHL Malmö will send Eric Engstrand back on loan to Allsvenskan Troy to continue getting reps in the meantime. Engstrand had a goal for the Redhawks this past week.
- Murray Pam penned this write-up about Jacob Bernard-Docker’s latest callup to Ottawa and discussed the development of the Senators’ blueline. We’ve spoken at length around these parts about the roles of players like Brännström , Thomson, and Bernard-Docker and I know we’re all feeling anxious to see how Ottawa’s defence will take shape by the end of this season.
- And finally, as always, treat yourself to some wholesome Egor Sokolov content.
Stats
Pro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|18
|2
|1
|3
|8
|15
|13%
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|RD
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|9
|1
|2
|3
|10
|21
|5%
|Erik Brännström
|LD
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0%
|Philippe Daoust
|C
|20
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|0
|5
|5
|4
|12
|0%
|Maxence Guénette
|RD
|20
|AHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|2
|2
|4
|2
|16
|13%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|11%
|Parker Kelly
|C
|22
|AHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0%
||
|10
|1
|4
|5
|18
|23
|4%
|Shane Pinto
|C
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0%
|Jonathan Aspirot
|LD
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|9
|0%
|Angus Crookshank
|LW/C
|22
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Roby Järventie
|C/LW
|19
|AHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0%
||
|21
|3
|6
|9
|8
|45
|7%
|Mark Kastelic
|C/RW
|22
|AHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0%
||
|22
|4
|5
|9
|28
|39
|10%
|Cole Reinhardt
|LW
|21
|AHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0%
||
|21
|3
|7
|10
|25
|37
|8%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|AHL
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0%
||
|18
|4
|10
|14
|6
|56
|7%
|Egor Sokolov
|RW/LW
|21
|NHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|AHL
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|5
|40%
||
|8
|3
|2
|5
|6
|21
|14%
|Lassi Thomson
|RD
|21
|NHL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
||
|11
|0
|3
|3
|2
|15
|0%
NCAA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Tyler Boucher
|RW
|18
|Boston University
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0%
||
|17
|2
|1
|3
|34
|21
|10%
|Tyler Kleven
|LD
|19
|Univ. of North Dakota
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|6
|17%
||
|19
|4
|2
|6
|58
|39
|10%
|Luke Loheit
|RW
|21
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|0%
||
|10
|1
|0
|1
|12
|16
|6%
|Jakov Novak
|LW/C
|23
|Northeastern Univ.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|18
|5
|3
|8
|16
|29
|17%
|Jake Sanderson
|LD
|19
|Univ. of North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|15
|6
|13
|19
|4
|46
|13%
|Jonny Tychonick
|LD
|21
|Univ. of Omaha
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0%
||
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|11
|0%
CHL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Ridly Greig
|C/LW
|19
|Brandon
|WHL
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|8
|25%
||
|19
|14
|14
|28
|46
|91
|15%
|Carson Latimer
|RW
|18
|Edmonton/Prince Albert
|WHL
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|8
|38%
||
|21
|9
|4
|13
|4
|46
|20%
|Zach Ostapchuk
|C
|18
|Vancouver
|WHL
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0%
||
|19
|6
|6
|12
|17
|46
|13%
|Ben Roger
|RD
|19
|London/Kingston
|OHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0%
||
|25
|0
|5
|5
|14
|30
|0%
|Chandler Romeo
|LD
|18
|Hamilton
|OHL
|3
|0
|2
|2
|6
|3
|0%
||
|25
|1
|6
|7
|34
|28
|4%
Europe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|PLAYER
|POS
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
||
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|PIM
|SOG
|SH%
|Vitaly Abramov
|LW/RW
|23
|Chelyabinsk
|KHL
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6
|33%
||
|38
|7
|8
|15
|26
|56
|13%
|Olle Alsing
|LD
|25
|Nur-Sultan
|KHL
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0%
||
|35
|2
|8
|10
|12
|55
|4%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Malmö
|SHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|50%
||
|20
|4
|1
|5
|0
|13
|31%
|Eric Engstrand
|LW
|21
|Troja/Ljungby IF
|Allsvenskan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|8
|0
|1
|1
|27
|12
|0%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|J20 Nationell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
||
|14
|5
|9
|14
|4
|28
|18%
|Oliver Johansson
|C/LW
|18
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0%
||
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0%
|Viktor Lodin
|C/LW
|22
|Timrå IK
|SHL
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|100%
||
|19
|5
|9
|14
|29
|43
|12%
Goalies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Since
|the
|last
|prospect
|update
|-
|-
||
|-
|T
|O
|T
|A
|L
|-
|-
|PLAYER
|AGE
|TEAM
|LEAGUE
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
||
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|SA
|GA
|SV%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|32
|4
|87.5%
|Filip Gustavsson
|23
|Ottawa
|NHL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|27
|5
|81.5%
||
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|373
|40
|89.3%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Belleville
|AHL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|25
|1
|96.0%
||
|9
|4
|4
|0
|0
|261
|25
|90.4%
|Kevin Mandolese
|21
|Atlanta
|ECHL
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|27
|2
|92.6%
||
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|96
|8
|91.7%
|Leevi Meriläinen
|19
|Kingston
|OHL
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|73
|8
|89.0%
||
|21
|14
|4
|3
|0
|638
|66
|89.7%
|Mads Søgaard
|20
|Belleville
|AHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0%
||
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|318
|27
|91.5%
