Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - December 14th

Prospect Team of the Week:

Forwards

Vitaly Abramov

Don’t look now but our old friend has goals in three of his last four games and 12 shots over that same span. Abramov has had a few such streaks throughout the season balanced out with lengthy goalless stretches. Playing on one of the top teams in the KHL’s eastern conference, Abramov has averaged just over 14 minutes per game. He still has another year on his contract with his hometown team after this season.

Ridly Greig

Making a strong case as the best forward in Ottawa’s system, Greig already has five points and 12 shots through three games in December (with no penalties this week! (and the Wheat Kings won both of their games)). And most noteworthy of all, Greig will represent the Senators on the Canadian team at the World Juniors later this month.

Ridly Greig had 3 points on Tuesday night (2G, 1A) in a 6-4 win



Greig has been on a tear lately, posting 5 multi-point games in his last 7GP #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/kXOGn85v0j — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) December 8, 2021

Carson Latimer

Sticking to our WHL representatives, Latimer has five points through three games and ten shots since his trade to Prince Albert from Edmonton this month. While it probably stings leaving one of the top teams in the WHL, Latimer has already started making the most of his expanded role with the Raiders and could end up one of the redeeming selections of a controversial 2021 Senators draft class.

Defence

Tyler Kleven

With some big names like Erik Brännström and Jake Sanderson sidelined with injury, we didn’t have too much to work with in terms of defence this week but Kleven had six more shots this week and added an empty net goal to his totals in Sanderson’s abcence. So far Kleven has already eclipsed his shot total from last year, matched his assists, and will set a new high in goals at this current pace, in his sophomore year. Like I said, Kleven only scored an empty-netter this week so enjoy this Viktor Lodin highlight instead. Kleven and Sanderson will once again represent the Senators on team USA at the WJC.

Lassi Thomson

Making the most of his circumstances, Thomson has more than doubled his point total to date for this AHL season since returning to Belleville from Ottawa. Granted Thomson has thrown the puck at the net all season, so more than anything he has started getting some bounces going his way in his second AHL season. With some meaningful NHL minutes now under his belt and as one of Belleville’s top defenders, we’ve started to see Thomson settle into the North American game right before our eyes after a disappointing finish to his career in Finland.

Lassi Thomson scored a beauty in his return to Belleville's lineup on Friday, part of a 2-point night in a 4-1 win #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/0VYtfvFhTX — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) December 11, 2021

Goaltender

Kevin Mandolese

With due credit to Leevi Meriläinen (who along with Roby Järventie will represent the Senators at the WJC for Finland) who won both of his decisions this week for Kingston, Mandolese had the better overall percentages despite a hectic schedule split between ECHL Atlanta and AHL Belleville. While Mandolese played valiantly in Atlanta and had one of his best games upon his return to Belleville, I don’t envy anyone having to make that trek on a regular basis.

MANDO SAYS NO ‍♂️



Kevin Mandolese shuts down a breakaway chance here in the first!#GoGlads⚔️ pic.twitter.com/srHeNCmC8X — Atlanta Gladiators (@atlgladiators) December 9, 2021

Silver Linings:

With ten days between games, it appears SHL Malmö will send Eric Engstrand back on loan to Allsvenskan Troy to continue getting reps in the meantime. Engstrand had a goal for the Redhawks this past week.

Murray Pam penned this write-up about Jacob Bernard-Docker’s latest callup to Ottawa and discussed the development of the Senators’ blueline. We’ve spoken at length around these parts about the roles of players like Brännström , Thomson, and Bernard-Docker and I know we’re all feeling anxious to see how Ottawa’s defence will take shape by the end of this season.

And finally, as always, treat yourself to some wholesome Egor Sokolov content.

Stats

Pro - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 2 1 3 8 15 13% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 1 1 0 0 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 2 1 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 0 5 5 4 12 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 2 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 2 2 4 2 16 13% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 1 0 1 4 9 11% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 2 0 1 1 4 5 0% | 10 1 4 5 18 23 4% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 3 3 4 9 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 6 0% | 21 3 6 9 8 45 7% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 3 0% | 22 4 5 9 28 39 10% Cole Reinhardt LW 21 AHL 2 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 21 3 7 10 25 37 8% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 8 0% | 18 4 10 14 6 56 7% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 0 0 4 5 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 2 2 1 3 0 5 40% | 8 3 2 5 6 21 14% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 1 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 11 0 3 3 2 15 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 18 Boston University 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 17 2 1 3 34 21 10% Tyler Kleven LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 2 1 0 1 8 6 17% | 19 4 2 6 58 39 10% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 2 0 0 0 6 2 0% | 10 1 0 1 12 16 6% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 18 5 3 8 16 29 17% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 15 6 13 19 4 46 13% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 2 0 0 0 0 5 0% | 6 0 0 0 9 11 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 2 2 1 3 0 8 25% | 19 14 14 28 46 91 15% Carson Latimer RW 18 Edmonton/Prince Albert WHL 2 3 1 4 2 8 38% | 21 9 4 13 4 46 20% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 3 0 0 0 2 6 0% | 19 6 6 12 17 46 13% Ben Roger RD 19 London/Kingston OHL 3 0 2 2 0 4 0% | 25 0 5 5 14 30 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton OHL 3 0 2 2 6 3 0% | 25 1 6 7 34 28 4%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk KHL 2 2 0 2 2 6 33% | 38 7 8 15 26 56 13% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 2 0 2 2 0 4 0% | 35 2 8 10 12 55 4% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 2 1 0 1 0 2 50% | 20 4 1 5 0 13 31% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 27 12 0% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 14 5 9 14 4 28 18% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 2 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 12 0 0 0 0 16 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 2 1 0 1 0 1 100% | 19 5 9 14 29 43 12%