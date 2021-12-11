Tkachuk’s Trick Topples Tampa

It’s official, when the Ottawa Senators play against teams at the bottom of the league - and ones coming in on an 11 game losing streak - they don’t seem to keep up. But when they play the likes of Colorado, Carolina and, now, Tampa Bay, they bring their absolute best effort.

The Sens got the scoring going just over halfway through the first period with yet another beauty from Josh Norris.

Late replay of the Josh Norris goal:



Love the effort from Tkachuk to get this puck back to Chabot to start this sequence.



Drake Batherson then makes a beautiful pass over to Norris who has no trouble burying this from his spot.



1-0 #Sens #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/x1WE4abPH6 — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) December 11, 2021

Norris’ marker is his 12th of the season, which sees him on a 39 goal pace. Even if he cools down, he will easily hit the 20 goal mark and flirt with 30 by year’s end.

A pair of second period powerplay goals courtesy of The Captain™ would see the Sens take a commanding three goal lead over the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Tkachuk’s ninth of the season came from right where he does his best work - in front of the net.

Brady Tkachuk takes a stick to the face and buries the puck only seconds after.



Way to stick with the play. #Sens #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/wfEreK6xB5 — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) December 11, 2021

Brady’s second of the period was initially thought to be Thomas Chabot’s first of the season. Unfortunately, Chabot’s goalless drought continues but this point shot ended up being his second assist of this game.

Looks to be a fantastic tip from Brady Tkachuk to make it his 2nd of the night, and 5th in the last 3 games. #Sens #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/JVmtNmyG19 — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) December 11, 2021

In the third period, Tkachuk would complete his first career hat trick on an empty net goal. Tkachuk’s hat trick comes on Matthew Tkachuk’s birthday. Coincidence? Yeah, probably. But still neat!

Game Notes

Brady Tkachuk’s offensive tear continued today as he notched a hat trick with two powerplay goals and an empty netter. The captain has seven goals and three assists in his last six games.

The addition of Alex Formenton to Tim Stützle’s wing was certainly noticeable, particularly on the breakout. You could tell the game plan was to blow the zone once Stützle had possession, which pushed the defenders back and enabled both a clean exit as well as a clean offensive zone entry.

Drake Batherson was, once again, an elite playmaker for Ottawa as he contributed three assists to today’s win.

Anton Forsberg was once again solid for Ottawa. Whatever he’s been having as his pregame meals need to continue, as he’s added some much needed stability between the pipes. His shut out brings his save percentage up to 0.929 SV% over his past four starts.

While he didn’t make his way onto the scoresheet, Connor Brown was a beast at 5v5 this afternoon, with a 75.00 CF% through almost twelve minutes of even strength ice.

Game Flow

Heat Map