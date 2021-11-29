Cost Per Pointcast, Ep. 94: Free-Falling ft. Brennan Detzler

It’s funny. The last episode I recorded of the Cost Per Pointcast was just before the season began in early October, and although there weren’t playoff expectations, there was still excitement about the season being finally here. And since then, the Ottawa Senators have 4 wins in 19 games and are in a free-fall.

So in Episode 94 of the show, I talk with the host of the Future Sickos podcast, Brennan Detzler, to go over how we got here. The episode was actually perfect timing with some big news the day before, so there was plenty to talk about.

Topics include:

Matt Murray being placed on waivers and later clearing

Job security for DJ Smith and Pierre Dorion

What to do with the defense corps

Tim Stützle at centre

Reasons to keep watching

And more!

Take a listen here:

If you like the show, please rate and review it on Apple Podcasts! As always, thanks for listening.