 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday LNN: Muray to Belleville, Changes in MTL, Penguins Sold and more!

It’s the Monday Edition of Links, News, and Notes

By nkb
/ new
NHL: Ottawa Senators at San Jose Sharks Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to the Monday edition of Links, New, and Notes. It’s been a busy few days in the hockey world, so let’s get right to it:

Loading comments...