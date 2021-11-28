Senators Continue Losing Streak against the LA Kings

With Murray officially on waivers, all eyes were on Filip Gustavsson to take on the reins. You would think the Sens would come out hungry for a win but the first 5 mins of the game were nothing but lethal and lazy mistakes by the Sens. Michael Del Zotto took a high sticking penalty which of course resulted in a Kings goal by Viktor Arvidsson to give them an early 1-0 lead.

With 12 mins left, we got some 4 on 4 action, after the Kings were called for embellishment, but Sanford took a penalty with 30 secs left in the 4 on 4 giving the Kings another PP. Thankfully this one was killed. The Sens seemed to enjoy killing penalties against a team that has a 25% success rate at home and Zaitsev decided to take their third penalty of the period (technically 4th if you count the 4 on 4).

Then a miracle happens! Michael Del Zotto changed his strategy from helping the opposing team to actually making a good play for the Sens. With a blasting shot from the line, he ties the game with less than a minute left of an atrocious first period by the Sens.

The Sens started the second period with a more spirited effort. They even managed to keep the Kings to no shots for almost half the period and creating some good chances for themselves. Stützle and Tkachuk were definitely enjoying playing together.

Things seemed to be going well until Chabot got a questionable call in his own zone to put the dangerous Kings power play back in action. Right off the bat, Gustavsson makes a fantastic stop to give the Sens some extra motivation. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Sens got it killed. At least we got this gem from Chabot to use throughout this season.

Shortly after, the Kings came rushing in numbers and thought they scored but the refs and the Sens disagreed. A quick video review proved them both wrong and the Kings were up 2-1. It did seem like a clear case of goalie interference on Gustavsson as he was literally pushed into his own net. But it was argued that Sanford pushed Carl Grundström and DJ Smith decided not to challenge the call (another case of giving up?). So yes, another game of the Sens playing well and the other team being rewarded just because of one mistake.

A giveaway from Del Zotto set the Kings the other way, while Gustavsson was able to make the first save; the Kings found a way for another chance and of course they make it 3-1. Ah Michael Del Zotto, back to your usual self I see.

The Sens spent the rest of the period just trying to survive every Kings shot. The team was just frazzled and completely overwhelmed at this point.

Things were looking bleak until Gustavsson made a great save allowing Connor Brown and Tim Stützle to go sprinting. Brown made no mistakes and no attempts at being fancy, a strong and simple shot to the net to make it 3-2 as the second period came to an end. The Sens really needed this goal.

Connor Brown with the nice fake and tally to bring Ottawa back within 1!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/12gWl83Tei — Hockey Daily 365 (@HockeyDaily365) November 28, 2021

The dreaded third period arrived. The game seemed to have settled down with the Sens getting the odd chance here and there.

The Sens continued to attempt to create something, but the plays and chances just seemed less inspired as the game went on. There was barely any urgency in their game and it was very evident.

With 6 minutes left, frustrations boiled over with Tkachuk and Lemieux reviving their fathers’ battles. What looked like a heated fight ended up resulting in a biting accusation and Lemieux getting a 5-minute match penalty for biting Tkachuk. Gross!

Brendan Lemieux just BIT Brady Tkachuk TWICE. pic.twitter.com/mcLO3ojEMj — Everyday Sens  (@EverydaySens) November 28, 2021

Things got more heated between both players in the box as the refs decided what to do with the biting.

The Senators had a golden opportunity to tie the game with a 5-minute power play but who are we kidding? Nothing is going right for this team on this road trip or this season in general. The Kings kill the penalty and with 30 seconds left, Grundström scores into the empty net to make it 4-2.

And we continue suffering.....

Game notes

The Senators look defeated and tired, both Nick Paul and Brady Tkachuk looked like they were labouring after some getting hit.

Brady Tkachuk was tested physically tonight, he was hit more than usual but the Tkachuk can handle it, as long as you’re not biting him....

The LA Kings helmets are ugly and should be banned to the sun forever

Lassi Thomson being scratched tonight might be the reason DJ Smith gets fired, how do you justify not playing your third best defenseman? How?

Brady Tkachuk was very dramatic and vocal about the Lemieux bite but there seems to be something deeper between the two. He didn’t hold back in his post game comments about Brendan Lemieux and went as harsh as anyone could be about an opponent

The NHL will take another look at the Brendan Lemieux’s bite, many suggest that it warrants at least 2-5 games suspension. It will be interesting to see how the NHL reacts.

Waiving Matt Murray does nothing for the team and frankly it was an odd move to send a message. If anything, it seems like it deflated the team even further tonight. Is it time for a real major move? Is this the end of the road for DJ Smith?

Tim Stützle at center continues to be a great idea, let’s hope he’s given a chance to grow into this role but as of late he’s one of the few players who are actually enjoyable to watch.

This game was just odd, the Sens could have probably won it with a few lucky bounces and some focused efforts. It almost seemed like they didn’t play terrible but were absolutely not doing much either. This team needs a reset of some sort, they’re just miserable and heavy now.

How good is Artem Zub?

Are we ever going to win again?

Game Flow

Heat Map