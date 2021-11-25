Thursday LNN: Flames Rising, Oil Falling, Ovechkin Persisting

It’s tough times in Ottawa Senators land after another loss last night, this time to the San Jose Sharks. Let’s take a spin around the rest of the league to distract ourselves shall we?

After a disappointing end to their season last year, the Edmonton Oilers have spent the first part of this season ripping through the competition. Leading the way, as usual, are Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Are these the same Oilers as last year? Kristen Shilton digs into the question over at ESPN. Clearly the Edmonton players think this year’s different, but I remain skeptical. The money quote for me: