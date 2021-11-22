 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday LNN: Sens Return to Practice, Injuries Galore and Kane is Back?

It’s the Monday Edition of Links, News, and Notes

By nkb
/ new
NHL: Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

After a lengthy, unplanned break the Ottawa Senators are back at it tonight against the Colorado Avalanche. Let’s catch up on what went on with the team and around the league this past weekend:

Loading comments...