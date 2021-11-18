Thursday Links, News and Notes: Roster Updates + Marian Hossa in the Hall of Fame

Even with a lack of games this week, the league has given us plenty to discuss today, with a couple of points regarding Sens alumni.

Former Senator Dion Phaneuf has announced his retirement from the NHL after 14 seasons in the NHL. The defensemen played a total of 1048 games with Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, and Los Angeles, with 494 points, as well as 21 points in 55 playoff games. Phaneuf didn’t spend much time with Ottawa, but the nation’s capital will always be where his best memories lie, as he participated in 19 playoff games, in which he scored a massive overtime-winning goal in Game 2 of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins.

Between suffering a heartbreaking (for him. It was hilarious for us.) loss against those same Bruins as a member of the Leafs, being clowned by Jarkko Ruutu as a Flame, and being bought out by the Kings, it’s not particularly close. Congratulations to Dion for a fantastic career!

Another former Senator was recognized in the last few days, as Marian Hossa was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday:

Congratulations, Marian, on your Hall of Fame career! It was our honour to see you begin it with the #Sens! pic.twitter.com/j83E4xCHKp — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 16, 2021

Ottawa’s 12th overall pick from the 1997 NHL Entry Draft, Hossa played in 467 games for the Senators from 1997 to 2004, in which he tallied 188 goals and 201 assists, as part of a dominating team which was sadly before my time as a fan had begun. Following a blockbuster trade in 2005 in exchange for Dany Heatley, Hossa played with Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Chicago, for a Hall-of-Fame career including 1309 games played, 1134 points, and three Cup rings in five Stanley Cup Final appearances.

Hossa features in the 2020 class which also includes Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Doug Wilson, Kim St-Pierre, and Ken Holland. Congratulations to each of the inductees! (with a special thanks to Doug Wilson.)