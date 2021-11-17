Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - November 17th

So, you’re telling me that Jake Sanderson has matched his point total from last season in half as many games? Well, at least the haters can finally be vindicated by the Ottawa Senators’ 2021 draft class, at least for now. Seriously though, we’re not very far into the season, but if these guys don’t start putting some points on the board soon, it will start looking really bad.

Not too many guys stood out this week, particularly when it came to forwards. We typically highlight three forwards, two defensemen, and one goalie each week, but today seems like an ideal day to pay homage to Guy Boucher, by drawing attention to one more blueliner than necessary.

Forwards:

Ridly Greig

Whether it’s scoring, shooting, or making opposing players want to quit hockey altogether, you can always count on Ridly Greig to do something of note each game. Returning from injury this week, he had one goal in the two games he played, but what might catch you off guard is that he fired 19 shots, including 14 on Friday, on goal. Insane.

Ridly Greig got back in the lineup this week and was back on the scoresheet Friday with his 6th of the season #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/MUebqwdgS7 — Sens Prospects (@SensProspects) November 13, 2021

There were discussions earlier in the year regarding Greig starting the season in the NHL, but considering how he hasn’t produced too much up to this point, there probably isn’t a high-end offensive ceiling there. However, his style of play combined with the amount of success he’s had in generating shots and chances could serve him well in a bottom-six role with the Senators as early as next season.

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson

Alright, I lied. It’ll be four defencemen instead of three. Anyway, as I alluded to before, Sanderson’s got 15 points, including 6 goals, in 11 games with UND this season, thanks to back-to-back three-point nights. I can’t imagine how one wouldn’t be excited about a player like this:

Jake Sanderson might need to use his free COVID year and stay all five years in college. Not sure he's going to be ready for the next level for a while. pic.twitter.com/QPvVBTqxLR — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) November 14, 2021

It’s too easy for Jake Sanderson. He picks up another primary assist here after embarrassing Miami for the millionth time this game. pic.twitter.com/Nk8IQxoVaa — Everyday Sens  (@EverydaySens) November 13, 2021

And if for some reason, you don’t think he’ll be a top-pairing NHL defenseman, that’s fine. Because he’ll be on Ottawa’s second pair.

Tyler Kleven

I don’t know how much of it will translate to the NHL, but Kleven has recently been putting in some work offensively. This week, he had a goal and an assist in two games, with four shots on goal in each one.

Tyler Kleven makes up for a costly gaf with a goal on his next shift! Snipes it five hole. pic.twitter.com/iS7U4Ne0od — Everyday Sens  (@EverydaySens) November 13, 2021

He now has 5 points in 11 games, which isn’t too bad for a blueliner who’ll be expected to earn his keep on the defensive side of things. There are plenty of solid ones out there who take a physical approach to defending — we’ll see if Kleven has the smarts and puck skills to get there.

Lassi Thomson & Jacob Bernard-Docker

Congratulations on your first NHL points, JBD and Lassi! ✅ #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/RQ6nigK6BH — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 14, 2021

Lighting up the Pittsburgh Penguins for six goals on Saturday was an extremely good time for everyone, but for two first-round defense prospects, it was a tad more special. JBD and Thomson each recorded an assist and first NHL point in the 6-3 win, and both looked...for now we’ll say like two of the organization’s six best defensemen.

Of the two, Thomson was given the larger role and made more of an impression on head coach D.J. Smith, which is why they’ve decided to keep him up with the big club as multiple players are scheduled to return from Covid protocol before the team returns to action. Here’s hoping the team sees an opportunity to develop players and win games at the same time.

Goaltending

Filip Gustavsson

Predictably, Gustavsson gave his team a chance to win in both games he played, and the team came through for him on Saturday against Pittsburgh. He allowed five goals on 67 shots altogether to bring his numbers this season to 3-3-1 with a .915 save percentage, despite being absolutely shelled with quality scoring chances. The team defense was, however, able to hold their ground in front of Gustavsson this week, the wins will start coming if they can keep it up.

Stats

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 1 0 0 0 2 2 0% | 11 2 1 3 6 11 18% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 NHL 2 0 1 1 0 0 0% | 2 0 1 1 0 0 0% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Erik Brännström LD 22 NHL 2 0 0 0 2 1 0% | 2 0 0 0 2 1 0% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 2 0% | 9 0 3 3 2 8 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 0 3 0% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 4 1 0 1 0 2 50% | 9 1 1 2 4 8 13% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 1 3 4 10 11 9% Shane Pinto C 21 NHL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 3 3 4 9 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 3 1 0 1 2 9 11% | 12 3 4 7 4 29 10% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 3 0 0 0 2 7 0% | 13 3 2 5 13 25 12% Cole Reinhardt LW 21 AHL 3 0 0 0 0 4 0% | 12 1 5 6 16 19 5% Kole Sherwood RW 24 AHL 3 0 0 0 2 5 0% | 13 1 3 4 8 32 3% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 2 4 6 2 23 9% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 NHL 4 0 0 0 4 5 0% | 4 0 0 0 4 5 0% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 1 0 0 0 2 1 0% | 6 1 1 2 6 16 6% Lassi Thomson RD 21 NHL 3 0 1 1 2 1 0% | 3 0 1 1 2 1 0%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 18 Boston University 2 0 0 0 4 2 0% | 12 1 1 2 32 15 7% Tyler Kleven LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 2 1 1 2 2 8 13% | 11 3 2 5 31 28 11% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 1 0 1 6 10 10% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 1 0 0 0 2 0 0% | 12 4 0 4 8 22 18% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 2 3 3 6 0 7 43% | 11 6 9 15 4 35 17% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 2 5 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 2 1 0 1 6 19 5% | 11 6 6 12 28 58 10% Carson Latimer RW 18 Edmonton WHL 4 0 1 1 0 6 0% | 18 6 2 8 2 36 17% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 1 2 3 9 26 4% Ben Roger RD 19 London OHL 3 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 13 0 2 2 12 17 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton OHL 1 0 0 0 0 1 0% | 14 1 1 2 14 13 8%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 28 4 8 12 20 38 11% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 27 1 5 6 8 42 2% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 11 2 1 3 0 9 22% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 27 12 0% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 13 5 9 14 4 28 18% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 8 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 12 2 6 8 27 30 7%