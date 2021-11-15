The NHL has postponed the next three Senators games. The team was set to travel to New Jersey this afternoon for a one-game road trip, before returning to Ottawa to host the Predators on Thursday and the Rangers on Saturday.

The Senators Covid list currently sits at 10 players plus Jack Capuano:

Alex Formenton

Austin Watson

Connor Brown

Drake Batherson

Dylan Gambrell

Josh Brown

Matt Murray

Nick Holden

Nikita Zaitsev

Victor Mete

Add in the injuries, and the the Senators were down to just nine players left that could be called up from Belleville. After that, they would be into the CHL emergency recalls - Leevi Meriläinen, Zack Ostapchuk, and Ridly Greig (who I’m pretty sure still has to serve a one game suspension).

No word yet on when they will be rescheduled to. With the NHL still planning on going to the Olympics (they can opt out until January 10th), the league’s schedule doesn’t have much wiggle room.

As of now the Senators are still scheduled to head west next week, first to Colorado on Monday then the California trio on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Postponing more games is still a possibility though, if the positive cases continue to roll in.