Rodrigues Gets Fined, Frolik’s Discontent, Team Canada Dominating and More

A new week, and a whole new set of exciting news from around the hockey world.
- If you watched the Senators vs Flames game on Saturday, you would have noticed that Evan Rodrigues went unpunished for his incredibly dangerous trip on Zach Sanford. During the game Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk came to his defense but the Sens ended up being shorthanded for it. After review, the league decided that it was worth a fine after all. Rodrigues has been fined the league maximum of $2,500 proving once again that the quality of officiating on any given night is sub-par at best.
#LetsGoPens Evan Rodrigues fined $2,500 (max allowable under CBA) for dangerous trip on #GoSensGo Zach Sanford pic.twitter.com/41XAgKzT37— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 14, 2021
- Michael Frolik had a forgettable season for the Montreal Canadiens last season. It was so unforgettable that he was not able to find another NHL job this past summer. In all fairness to Frolik, a huge part why teams didn’t show any interest in him is because the Habs played him 8 games all of last season. In a recent interview, the winger expressed his displeasure with his former team stating that they signed him to a contract then refused to play him even when injuries occurred and they needed players. He mentioned how they signed Corey Perry right after his own contract which ruined his chances with the team. Frolik now plays in the Swiss League and seems to be having a good start to the season with 6 points in 8 games.
- It’s an Olympic year! While everyone is excited that NHL players will be heading back to Olympic action, Team Canada Women’s team may be the bigger story. They have been dominating every game they’ve competed in so far in preparation for the big show including a 3-game sweep of Finland who hosted an exhibition tournament in preparation of the Olympics. Team Canada will face Team USA next in Kingston and Ottawa in what should be an exciting matchup.
- Connor McDavid is a really good player. If you needed a reminder, he reached 600 points last night. 600 points in 421 games, the sixth fastest player in NHL history to reach that milestone.
- There has been a lot of negativity around hockey culture lately so it is always refreshing to hear NHL teams doing some good in the community. The Calgary Flames have teamed up with Variety the Children’s Charity of Alberta Association to the Volt Hockey Program. The program allows children with severe disabilities to use electric powered hockey chairs to play alongside their peers.
Loading comments...