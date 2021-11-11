Carey Price Speaks Out, Bob Murray’s Resignation, Red Wings PCR Testing Discounts and More

So what has the hockey world been up to this week?
- Carey Price is getting ready to rejoin his team and while there is no timeline for his return to games, the netminder released a statement explaining he was being treated for substance abuse. Price didn’t owe anyone any explanation and at this point, it’s just a relief he was able to get the help he needed.
- Another NHLer is being treated for substance abuse but this time it’s not a player. After being investigated for work misconduct issues, Anaheim Ducks’ GM Bob Murray resigned and released in a statement that he plans to enter into an alcohol abuse program. He apologized to everyone he has harmed in the past few years and vows to be a better person. Words are easy and Murray has a lot waiting for him once he’s had time to deal with his struggles.
- In a nice gesture, the Pittsburgh Penguins decided to stand up for a female goalie who was taunted during one of her games. The goalie and her teammates, who are all boys, were welcomed to the Penguins’ practice facility; the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for their game against South Fayette.
- Attendance has been an issue in many Canadian markets for multiple reasons. It seems that effect is trickling to those American teams that have relied heavily on Canadian fans in the past including the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings however, are hoping their latest offering of cheaper PCR tests will lure more Canadians to make the cross border trips to attend more games.
- The Olympics are not very far off in the distance and while talks of which NHLer will get to represent their country will start to heat up soon, a certain country is having extreme issues with its hockey team. As the host, China will automatically get a spot in the hockey tournament but according to renowned international coach Dave King; they are absolutely not qualified to be participating. He used harsh It seems the Chinese team is causing concern for the IIHF as IIHF president Luc Tardif eluded that the men’s team could be prevented from playing due to its “insufficient sporting standard.” Has this ever happened before? China is determined to compete no matter the stakes and the IIHF later confirmed they wouldn’t block them. They are destined to be in a group with Canada and the USA so it will be interesting how bad things will shape up for them.
