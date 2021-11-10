Ottawa Senators Prospect Update - November 10th

The good news? The Belleville Senators have started to win games again, and they’ve been scoring quite a bit as well. Of course the bad news is much more plentiful, but we don’t have to talk about that in this piece.

Forwards:

Roby Järventie

I originally thought that Roby Järventie would need an additional year of development in Finland before playing in North America, but the 33rd-overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has adapted well enough to be one of Belleville’s top scorers this season, thanks to a three-game stretch in which he scored two goals and two assists.

Järventie was a unique selection for Ottawa, as he was considered a “good reach” by the public consensus — they made it clear that he could’ve been taken later, but with his raw offensive game highlighted by a powerful shot, he was seen as the kind of player the team could afford to gamble on. Considering he turned 19 in August, he’s off to an especially good start to his pro career.

Mark Kastelic

Here’s another Sens pick, a fifth-rounder from 2019 who previously went undrafted two years in a row. Kastelic’s the kind of player you want in your bottom-six. The Senators see him as a penalty-killing two-way center who’ll make use of his 6’3 frame to frustrate his opponents and establish a strong presence in front of the net.

Two goals and an assist in his last three games bring him up to 5 points in 10 games, and if he can keep this pace going, he’ll have a chance to carve out a spot on Ottawa’s fourth line as early as next season.

Jakov Novak

Considering his point totals from previous seasons, Novak, a seventh-round selection from 2018, hasn’t had an ideal season thus far if his goal is to earn an entry-level deal. His transfer from Bentley of the Atlantic Hockey Conference to Northeastern University of Hockey East has predictably been a tough one, however, his body of work this week — back-to-back two-goal nights — is certainly worth acknowledging, even if those four goals are the only points he’s had through 11 games this season.

Defense:

Erik Brännström

It took a while, but things are finally starting to go Brännström’s way this season. In his two games last week, he contributed one goal and one assist, along with seven shots on goal, and is now up to 3 points in 9 games, which is still rather underwhelming. That said, multiple players going into COVID-19 protocol over the last few days opened up a spot for Brännström on the team’s defense corps, on which he skated alongside Artem Zub against the Boston Bruins yesterday.

Tyler Kleven

Kleven made tons of noise over the last week with the University of North Dakota. He scored his second goal of the season while catching multiple opposing players trying to cross the tracks of the “K-Train”.

One of Ottawa’s three second-round picks from 2020, Kleven’s 3 points in 9 games are an indicator that he won’t be a threat on the scoresheet if he makes the NHL, but there’s plenty of time to work on his two-way game in college and become a solid defender with a heavy shot.

Goaltending:

Kevin Mandolese

Mandolese was the organization’s strongest performer in goal this week, stopping 27 of 29 in a 3-2 shootout win against Cleveland on Saturday. His record stands at 2-3-0 with a .892 save percentage, so here’s hoping that he can build on his win and continue to improve his numbers.

Silver Linings

Viktor Lodin currently has 2 goals and 6 assists in 12 games with Timrå IK, who are playing in the SHL this season as opposed to the second-tier Allsvenskan. He’s on loan while on the first year of his entry-level deal with Ottawa, so we could see him in Belleville next season.

The 2021 draft class hasn’t had the early success on the scoresheet they’ve been looking for, but 39th-overall pick Zach Ostapchuk has 26 shots on goal in 8 games, while 49th-overall pick Ben Roger has 17 in 10.

Jake Sanderson kept his point-per-game pace going this past week, with an assist against Denver on Saturday.

Stats:

Pro (NHL, AHL) - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Jacob Bernard-Docker RD 21 AHL 3 0 1 1 2 3 0% | 10 2 1 3 4 9 22% Erik Brännström LD 22 AHL 2 1 1 2 4 7 14% | 9 1 2 3 10 21 5% Philippe Daoust C 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 7 0 2 2 2 6 0% Maxence Guénette RD 20 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 1 1 0 2 0% Parker Kelly C 22 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 0 0 4 4 0% Parker Kelly C 22 AHL 2 1 0 1 4 6 0% | 5 1 3 4 10 11 9% Shane Pinto C 20 NHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 4 0 1 1 2 5 0% Jonathan Aspirot LD 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 6 0 3 3 4 9 0% Angus Crookshank LW/C 22 AHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% Roby Järventie C/LW 19 AHL 3 2 2 4 0 10 20% | 9 2 3 5 2 20 10% Mark Kastelic C/RW 22 AHL 3 2 1 3 2 6 33% | 10 3 2 5 11 18 17% Cole Reinhardt LW 21 AHL 3 1 1 2 12 6 17% | 9 1 5 6 16 15 7% Kole Sherwood RW 24 AHL 3 1 0 1 4 9 11% | 10 1 3 4 6 27 4% Egor Sokolov RW/LW 21 AHL 2 0 1 1 0 4 0% | 9 2 4 6 2 23 9% Lassi Thomson RD 21 AHL 1 0 1 1 0 1 0% | 5 1 1 2 4 15 7%

NCAA - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Tyler Boucher RW 18 Boston University 2 0 0 0 16 2 0% | 10 1 1 2 28 13 8% Tyler Kleven LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 2 1 0 1 17 4 25% | 9 2 1 3 29 20 10% Luke Loheit RW 21 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 5 1 0 1 6 10 10% Jakov Novak LW/C 23 Northeastern Univ. 3 4 0 4 6 5 80% | 11 4 0 4 6 22 18% Jake Sanderson LD 19 Univ. of North Dakota 2 0 1 1 2 4 0% | 9 3 6 9 4 28 11% Jonny Tychonick LD 21 Univ. of Omaha 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 2 0 0 0 2 5 0%

CHL - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Ridly Greig C/LW 19 Brandon WHL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 9 5 6 11 22 39 13% Carson Latimer RW 18 Edmonton WHL 3 1 0 1 0 8 13% | 14 6 1 7 2 30 20% Zach Ostapchuk C 18 Vancouver WHL 3 1 1 2 2 9 11% | 8 1 2 3 9 26 4% Ben Roger RD 19 London OHL 2 0 1 1 2 2 0% | 10 0 2 2 12 17 0% Chandler Romeo LD 18 Hamilton OHL 3 0 1 1 6 4 0% | 13 1 1 2 14 12 8%

Europe - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - - - - - - - Since the last prospect update - | - T O T A L - PLAYER POS AGE TEAM LEAGUE GP G A P PIM SOG SH% | GP G A P PIM SOG SH% Vitaly Abramov LW/RW 23 Chelyabinsk KHL 2 0 2 2 0 0 0% | 28 4 8 12 20 38 11% Olle Alsing LD 25 Nur-Sultan KHL 2 0 0 0 2 4 0% | 27 1 5 6 8 42 2% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Malmö SHL 2 1 0 1 0 3 33% | 11 2 1 3 0 9 22% Eric Engstrand LW 21 Troja/Ljungby IF Allsvenskan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 8 0 1 1 27 12 0% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK J20 Nationell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0% | 13 5 9 14 4 28 18% Oliver Johansson C/LW 18 Timrå IK SHL 3 0 0 0 0 3 0% | 6 0 0 0 0 8 0% Viktor Lodin C/LW 22 Timrå IK SHL 3 0 2 2 2 9 0% | 12 2 6 8 27 30 7%