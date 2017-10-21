Full Coverage, Game 8: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators

Filed under:
Karlsson’s three points help Sens double up Leafs, 6-3
Sens improve to 10-1-2 in their last 13 games against Toronto (really!)
Open Thread, Game 8: Leafs @ Sens
A gamethread for tonight's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs
Game 8 Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators
The first instalment of the Battle of Ontario is tonight!